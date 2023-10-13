5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are wishing this Friday the 13th was unlucky for someone else.
Jada Pinkett-Smith is set to release a new book called 'Worthy' on October 17th. During her press tour, she is revealing some new information about her life that most people were previously unaware of.
Among the significant revelations is the news that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016, effectively ending their marriage. If this information is true, it raises the question of why Will Smith smacked Chris Rock. Jada was surprised that Will called her "his wife" at the Oscars.
Jada went on to say that Tupac proposed marriage to her before he was murdered. The talk show host even went on to describe Tupac as her soulmate, despite the fact that the two never became a couple. Jada's explanation for this was that they had zero chemistry.
Jada has been releasing Tupac memorabilia for years, which has caused many to raise concerns about its potential disrespect to her marriage. However, based on what Will and Jada have decided for themselves, it seems that there has been no disrespect in this regard. Fans have taken to the internet to voice their complaints about these new revelations.
I truly have no desire to hear another thing about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship, and I'm not sure why anyone does.— Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) October 11, 2023
Not to get on the Jada Pinkett Smith slander, but.....could you be with someone whose heart still belongs to a loved one who's deceased?— Troneze the Great (@troneze) October 13, 2023
There’s no way a woman like Jada Pinkett Smith should be advising anyone on how to live their lives. She’s a complete mess. Delusional, narcissistic, and just embarrassing. No dignity. No respect for privacy. Telling all their business all under the guise of keeping it real.— glamourqueen (@glamourqueenmua) October 11, 2023
The Jada Pinkett Smith hate is so forced. She’s just discussing her life and she’s always done this. People acting so upset about her is so weird. But when your favorite white celebrity announces a break up every 9 months and does a interview nobody says sh%t. Lmao.— Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) October 12, 2023
Amid Sophie Turner's divorce from Joe Jonas, the only person she unfollowed on Instagram was Priyanka Chopra. The actress and Bollywood star appeared to have a sisterly relationship with Turner as they were in-laws. Chopra married Nick Jonas and was a bridesmaid and flower girl at Joe and Sophie's wedding.
However, for some reason, Sophie chose to unfollow Chopra while continuing to follow Nick, Joe, and Kevin. Chopra has spoken about how Sophie and Danielle (Kevin Jonas' wife) were "family by proxy" and shared a strong connection. While it's unclear why Sophie chose to unfollow Priyanka, it could be a signal that Priyanka's feelings towards her former in-law were not mutual.
It was reported that Sophie and Joe reached a deal in their divorce settlement, so news of a final settlement between the former couple is imminent. On Wednesday, Joe filed to dismiss their divorce case in Miami and settle in private.
Warner Bros. is facing a lawsuit over a Harry Potter replica wand. A mother of a small child is suing Warner Bros because she allegedly purchased a replica wand that seriously injured her toddler's eye. The lawsuit allleges that a woman bought a replica wand from a store with a light-up pen function and gave it to her child to play with.
Unfortunately, the claim states that the pen ended up in her child's eye, causing an injury for which the mother is seeking compensation. To clarify, according to the lawsuit, the toddler wasn't the one playing with the pen. The lawsuit alleges that the woman's older son was playing with the wand and waving it around like they do in the movies when the pen ejected and pierced her younger son's eye.
The injury required the child to undergo multiple eye surgeries, nearly leaving the child blind. According to the mother, her child now has trouble sleeping and cannot lead a typical life for a child as he has to be cautious about further retinal injuries. She's asking for $8 million in compensatory and emotional damages.
Logan Paul was left bloodied after a pre-fight skirmish with Dillon Danis. During the pre-show promotion, Paul and Danis were supposed to do the ceremonial staredown before the fight. However, when Paul got up, he tossed a water bottle at Danis' lower body, causing Danis to react by swinging the microphone he was holding at Paul's head.
Security quickly intervened, separating the two. Camera angles show that Paul's left eye area was cut. The entourages of Paul and Danis also got involved by hurling objects at the two. Despite the injury, Paul stated that the fight would go on as planned, saying, "Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, and the stakes just got higher."
Yo Dillon just owned Gordon Ryan and Logan Paul— Veluta (@Ve_luta) October 13, 2023
His trash talk is actually underrated
Dillons a real gangster…— Prabh (@PrabhhSandhu) October 13, 2023
Logan Paul came in a ski mask and said “I have Gordon Ryan to protect me if Dillon tries anything” WTF 😭
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing potential punishment for hugging an Iranian painter. Fatima Hamimi is an Iranian artist who paints with her feet due to her disability. She created remarkable paintings of the star soccer player and recently gifted them to him. In gratitude, Ronaldo hugged her and gave her a peck on the forehead.
While this may be a common display of thanks in Ronaldo's native Portugal, in Iran, it's considered adultery to touch another woman while in a relationship with someone else. Ronaldo has been in a committed partnership with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez. Some reports suggest that Ronaldo has been sentenced to 99 lashes for his actions, while others indicate he may avoid punishment if he expresses remorse.
Ronaldo isn't scheduled to return to Iran at the moment, but it's possible if his team, Al-Nassr, makes it to the knockout stage of the Asian Champions League.