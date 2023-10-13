5 People Having A Bad Week

Jada Pinkett-Smith is set to release a new book called 'Worthy' on October 17th. During her press tour, she is revealing some new information about her life that most people were previously unaware of.

Among the significant revelations is the news that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016, effectively ending their marriage. If this information is true, it raises the question of why Will Smith smacked Chris Rock. Jada was surprised that Will called her "his wife" at the Oscars.

Jada went on to say that Tupac proposed marriage to her before he was murdered. The talk show host even went on to describe Tupac as her soulmate, despite the fact that the two never became a couple. Jada's explanation for this was that they had zero chemistry.

Jada has been releasing Tupac memorabilia for years, which has caused many to raise concerns about its potential disrespect to her marriage. However, based on what Will and Jada have decided for themselves, it seems that there has been no disrespect in this regard. Fans have taken to the internet to voice their complaints about these new revelations.