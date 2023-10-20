5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 celebs want this week to be over ASAP.
Kim Kardashian is a prospective juror in a gang murder case, according to TMZ. Kim was at Van Nuys Courthouse for four days from Monday to Thursday presiding over a case where two men allegedly murdered another man in a gang-related crime. While Kim is used to being in court as a lawyer or litigant, she's now had this opportunity to sit in the juror's box.
The lawyers selected their twelve jurors and four alternates, opting not to select the reality TV star. Apparently, Kim was never questioned by lawyers, which makes sense as it's incredibly rare for lawyers (even prospective ones) to be selected for a jury. Her dismissal now means she has more time to study for the bar exam and film her TV projects.
Kim's camera crews for her Hulu show were waiting in the parking lot for her each day. Kim has been an advocate for prison reform by lobbying, calling, and using her influence to petition for clemency for inmates.
Smollett was convicted of lying to the police about a racist/homophobic attack. The Empire Star was convicted of 5 of 6 felony counts that were brought against him. Smollett has recently checked into a rehab program, and some are suspicious since the timing is exactly when an appeals court is ready to rule on Smollett's conviction.
The Osundario brothers have been vocal in throwing shade on Smollett. If you aren't familiar, the Osundario brothers were key witnesses in Smollett's conviction. The Osundario brothers believe that Jessie knows that he has a slim chance that his conviction will be overturned, so he's trying to garner sympathy so he's sentenced to house arrest rather than p
The Prime Minister of Italy just broke up with the father of her child, Andrea Giambruno because he floated the idea of a threesome to another woman. Meloni posted on Instagram, announcing that the couple was through. The Prime Minister wrote: "I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra."
Giambruno allegedly floated the idea of a threesome or foursome, as well as being caught on a hot mic asking another woman who wasn't Meloni for sex. Giambruno has been in hot water many times, so maybe this is a way for Meloni to distance herself from his shenanigans.
She has stuck by him through many of his behaviors and remarks, even cosigning some questionable thoughts about women and drinking.
The Black Panther star announced her split from her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, after she said that she can no longer trust him. This is on the heels of the actress spending a night out with the recently divorced Dawson's Creek star, Joshua Jackson, at the Janelle Monáe concert.
Lupita took to Instagram to state, "At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."
Sources close to Lupita reported that Jackson and Lupita are just friends and went to the concert in a group. However, it is interesting that directly after, Lupita deleted all photos of her and Selema from her Instagram.
Britney Spears' new memoir, "The Woman In Me," has dropped some bombshells. One of the biggest ones was when she revealed that she had an abortion, and the father was Justin Timberlake. Spears describes the secret at-home abortion that she described as torturous and painful.
Timberlake allegedly got her pregnant and was not interested in having the baby, despite Britney wanting to keep the baby. After emotional discussions between the two, Spears agreed to have an abortion.
An excerpt from the book reveals, "I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
The pregnancy was allegedly terminated without a doctor, and without the families knowing. This was done because the couple agreed to secrecy. Britney said the procedure was excruciating, and the medication caused severe pain.rison time.