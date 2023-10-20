5 People Having A Bad Week

Kim Kardashian is a prospective juror in a gang murder case, according to TMZ. Kim was at Van Nuys Courthouse for four days from Monday to Thursday presiding over a case where two men allegedly murdered another man in a gang-related crime. While Kim is used to being in court as a lawyer or litigant, she's now had this opportunity to sit in the juror's box.

The lawyers selected their twelve jurors and four alternates, opting not to select the reality TV star. Apparently, Kim was never questioned by lawyers, which makes sense as it's incredibly rare for lawyers (even prospective ones) to be selected for a jury. Her dismissal now means she has more time to study for the bar exam and film her TV projects.

Kim's camera crews for her Hulu show were waiting in the parking lot for her each day. Kim has been an advocate for prison reform by lobbying, calling, and using her influence to petition for clemency for inmates.