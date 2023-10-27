5 People Having a Bad Week

According to TMZ, Britney's lawyer sent an email to her father's lawyer, hurling several allegations against Jamie Spears. Britney also allegedly asked for a sum of money from her dad.

TMZ states that Jamie and his lawyer are considering acknowledging the accusations, since Jamie is in poor health and may not have much time left. Sources report that Jamie is likely to pay his daughter to end the legal dispute once and for all.

As always, Britney fans are fed up with her father's actions, especially after the release of The Woman in Me.

3. Harry Styles, because the release of 1989 Taylor's Version has Swifities thinking he was a bad guy.

According to PageSix, Taylor Swift fans listening to “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” think that the album’s “Is It Over Now?” vault track is talking about Harry Styles, and is accusing him of being a “lying traitor.”

Swift and Styles dated briefly in 2012. In the 33-year-old popstar’s new "TV" 1989 release, she allegedly references their old romance. Swifties on the internet are POSITIVE that Taylor is talking about Harry. Take a look!

Could Harry be the "lying traitor" Taylor is talking about? Two more celebs!

2. Cher, because she apparently "doesn't like her own music."

According to PageSix, Cher is her own biggest critic. The icon recently revealed in an interview with PaperMagazine that she has "never been a fan of her own music or her singing voice." Cher is quoted in saying, "I’m not a Cher fan, but I like doing it. I just never liked my voice that much. If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn’t get my choice. I got my mother’s voice."

Do YOU like Cher's voice?

1. Justin Timberlake, because he had to turn of Instagram comments to escape from the backlash about Britney Spears's memoir.

According to PageSix, Justin Timberlake was forced to turn off Instagram comments after receiving hateful comments about the revelations in The Woman in Me. A source states that the former *NSYNC member was horrified by the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his Instagram profile. People are continuing to roast Timberlake on Twitter/X.

There you have it. Five people having a bad week!