5 People Having A Bad Week

Big Boi was performing in Georgia after Kennesaw State University's college football game. KSU's mascot is an owl, so Big Boi's team thought it would be fun if he had an owl on his arm as a nod to the university.

Unfortunately, it seemed like the owl was not a fan of Big Boi, as the owl immediately tried to take off upon entering the stage. The problem was that the owl was attached to a leash on the rapper's arm. Big Boi called for assistance, and as someone came to remove the owl, Sleepy Brown distracted the crowd as best as he could.

The show went on after that, but the awkward owl moment will probably stick in Big Boi's mind for a while, especially since he is an avid lover of owls and has four of his own back home.

4. Alan Ruck crashed his truck into a pizza joint.