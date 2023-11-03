5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping the memories of this week fade fast.
Big Boi was performing in Georgia after Kennesaw State University's college football game. KSU's mascot is an owl, so Big Boi's team thought it would be fun if he had an owl on his arm as a nod to the university.
Unfortunately, it seemed like the owl was not a fan of Big Boi, as the owl immediately tried to take off upon entering the stage. The problem was that the owl was attached to a leash on the rapper's arm. Big Boi called for assistance, and as someone came to remove the owl, Sleepy Brown distracted the crowd as best as he could.
The show went on after that, but the awkward owl moment will probably stick in Big Boi's mind for a while, especially since he is an avid lover of owls and has four of his own back home.
The Succession star is counting his blessings after he escaped a scary car crash with no major injuries, and nobody got hurt. Alan was sporting a sleeve over his left knee and was visibly limping, but he waved it off as a consequence of old age.
Alan crashed his car into Raffallo's pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Blvd. Fans quickly compared this crash to Ruck's Ferrari crash scene in the iconic film 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' Sources say that two people were injured in the incident, but none are critical and should be okay.
Professional sports is a fickle business. One day you're leading a team, and the next you're watching from the sidelines. For Jimmy Garoppolo, he was informed of his benching on his birthday.
To add insult to injury, the Raiders then went on social media to wish the quarterback a happy birthday. Fans found this amusing and chose to drag the team for celebrating the quarterback they just told to 'sit down.' While this may seem cruel, Jimmy signed a three-year $72.5 million deal with the Raiders, so he's at least still getting paid.
That damn “Happy Birthday, Jimmy Garoppolo!” tweet from the Raiders Twitter page has had me chuckling all morning. No amount of parody humor can match that level of funny.— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) November 2, 2023
Sandoval was discussing his appearance at Bravo Con and noted that he was nervous to appear around Madix in person in front of fans. He noted that fans are probably going to give her a warm reception when she enters and then, to show their loyalty to her, will probably be less than enthused to see him.
There is a panel discussion that is supposed to feature Sandoval, Madix, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz. Sandoval also said that his participation in "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” has prepared him to handle whatever is thrown at him in Vegas.
During Special Forces, Sandoval broke down crying as he reflected on his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, whom he cheated on Madix with. Madix has been moving forward with her life, giving approval for her breakup to be satirized on "Live" this week. She is also competing on "Dancing With the Stars" Season 32 and has released a cookbook on top of it.
the most surprising thing I’ve learned about Tom Sandoval was his singular moment of self-awareness when he feared being booed at bravo con, see, Lisa Rinna— lauren (@laurendelaney09) November 3, 2023
FTX, a former cryptocurrency exchange and hedge fund, was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, who was found guilty on all counts of fraud. It seems that Sam is on his way to prison. A NYC jury convicted the former "Crypto King" in the largest financial fraud case in U.S. history. The jury verdict came back Thursday, with Sam facing a maximum of 110 years in prison.
Sam was accused of taking billions of dollars in customer deposits to fund investments, make political donations, and buy luxury real estate before the company filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings since November 2022. Before that, the company was valued at $30 billion.
Sentencing has been scheduled for March 28th, where the former crypto guru will find out how long he'll be serving in federal prison.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s conviction could have a chilling effect on future Stanford law professors’ law children’s ability to set up multi-billion dollar offshore cryptocurrency scams.— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 3, 2023
And in the end, the most effectively altruistic thing Sam Bankman-Fried did was pop the crypto bubble.— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) November 3, 2023