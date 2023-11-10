5 People Having A Bad Week

Alan Foster, who helped co-found the Big Baller Brand, is dragging the Balls to court once again along with PUMA, alleging that they owe him hundreds of millions of dollars. Foster says in his suit that part of his role at BBB was developing the 'MB1' line when the Charlotte Hornets point guard was just a teenager - filing several trademarks for it.

The MB1 shoe was very successful, but Foster alleges that a few years later, Lavar tried pushing Foster out of the company by creating a second version of BBB and tried to transfer over Foster's trademarks to cut him out of the 'huge profits' from the shoe brand.

Foster also claims that when Melo signed a deal with Puma, they infringed on his trademark when they created the MB.01 shoeline. Foster wrote in the suit, 'He knew that his Big Baller Brand signature shoe was called the 'MB1' and that the name was protected by federal trademark. Yet, despite his knowledge of all of this, LaMelo willfully and deliberately chose to name the signature shoe he created and designed with PUMA the 'MB1' in violation of the LaMelo Trademarks.'