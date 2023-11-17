5 People Having A Bad Week

The actress is in Paris with Leo, her 9-year-old son, enjoying the city as a tourist. Of course, Leo probably won't remember this, but it's never too early to take in the City of Light. Keke is getting away from the drama back home as she escapes her allegedly abusive ex, Darius Jackson.

The actress braved the French rain to show her kid the sights of Paris. All this comes after the actress accused her ex and father of her child, Darius Jackson, of allegedly being abusive throughout their relationship. This came after the actress shared disturbing images of what is allegedly Jackson attacking her in her home.

Jackson is denying the allegations and is accusing Keke's mother of threatening violence against him. TMZ sources say this was only brought up as Keke's mother was fearing for her daughter's safety. Back in the States, Palmer has an upcoming court date for a restraining order against Jackson. Hopefully, this Paris trip is a relaxing experience for Keke and her son.