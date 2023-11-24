5 People Having A Bad Week

It might be Black Friday, and these 5 celebs may want some retail therapy to get through the end of this week.
Teyana Taylor secretly filed to end her marriage around a year ago, claiming that her husband has been a jealous narcissist throughout their relationship. Initially, it was believed that the couple had separated before filing for divorce. Teyana officially filed for divorce from the former NBA champion in January of 2023.
TMZ obtained documents where Teyana provided details about the downfall of their marriage. She alleges that Iman was jealous and insecure about her fame, feeling inadequate despite his successful basketball career, which earned him more than her. Reportedly, Iman would get upset at public events when photographers asked him to step out of pictures.
Even after Iman signed a $40 million contract with the Cavaliers, he allegedly remained upset about the difference in fame between them and his role as Teyana's partner. Teyana claims that Iman sent her negative and condescending messages about being in the spotlight, even on her birthday.
This led Teyana to intentionally withdraw from the spotlight to keep her husband happy. She turned down recording opportunities and acting gigs because Iman wasn't comfortable with her working. However, Iman was then upset when she stopped working after the birth of their children, complaining about her not making money.
Their marriage has faced challenges, including infidelity, arrests, and alleged emotional abuse. Now, Taylor asserts that the marriage is irretrievably broken.
I don't see what Iman Shumpert was jealous of though. She sings, He raps, they both can dance and he's a pro baller. They're both very attractive. And he's just as talented. I truly thought they were made for each other. It sad.— 𝓚 (@gemsbyk) November 24, 2023
Teyana Taylor said Iman Shumpert because he was jealous of her career which I believe because these men really be having it out for women.— Buffy The Vampire Slayer (@yonce_ce) November 23, 2023
On the Max show 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,' Irsay was being interviewed when they began discussing his arrest in 2014. One of the arresting officers claimed he saw Irsay driving erratically and pulled him over. Officers then searched the vehicle, stating they uncovered multiple prescription medication bottles containing pills along with $29,029 in cash.
Irsay eventually pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and also admitted to having hydrocodone, oxycodone, and alprazolam (otherwise known as Xanax) in his system.
Now, Irsay claims this was all a targeted hit because "I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire." Sports journalist Andrea Kremer asked Irsay why he pleaded guilty if he wasn't to which Irsay replied, "to get it over with."
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on 'First Take' to ridicule the billionaire, saying, "I've never looked at Jim Irsay as somebody with all of his marbles, per se...I have never heard a white, rich man, let alone a billionaire, literally say, ‘They’re prejudiced against me because I'm rich and I'm white.'"
Jim Irsay’s father, bought the Colts when Jim was 12. He inherited the team at 37. https://t.co/KhBFIZ8S5A— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) November 23, 2023
The 'Will & Grace' star received a rude awakening on Wednesday when Janet Holden, his wife of 26 years, filed for divorce. According to TMZ, Holden cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split, with no listed date of the couple's separation.
Janet is seeking spousal support from Eric and says she wants to end the court's ability to award Eric spousal support. Eric and Janet first met back in 1994 when he was an actor, and she was an assistant director. They got married in August of 1997 after meeting on the set of the 'Lonesome Dove' TV show.
had no idea eric mccormack was straight married— human bingo from bluey (@thenoasletter) November 23, 2023
Jamie Lynn Spears on the latest "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" episode reflecting on the time her sister was left 'heartbroken' after losing to Christina Aguilera at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Jamie was telling Sam Thompson the following on the show:
"Want to hear about something really embarassing that happened one time? It invovles my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina. Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year, she worked her a%# off. They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she's winning. And she's there and she lost."
Christina Aguilera took home the grammy for Best New Artist over Britney that year. Jamie went on to say Britney didn't ever want to go to the Grammys after that. Britney would win a grammy in 2005 for Best Dance Recording for 'Toxic' and has eight total nominations. Jamie says that the sisters are in a good place in their relationship, this comes after Britney called out her younger sister for "capitalizing off her pain" in Jamie's memoir.
Officials have launched an investigation into a Brazilian entertainment company after a fan tragically passed away during a show they produced for Taylor Swift. Rio de Janeiro authorities are probing Time4Fun, the organizers behind the Eras Tour concerts in Brazil. The crime the company is being investigated for is 'endangering the life and health' of its concertgoers.
Authorities are investigating the facts surrounding the concert, with event organizers set to testify. According to NBC, the investigation is not directly related to the death of Ana Clara Benevides, the Taylor Swift fan who passed away on November 17th after going into cardiac arrest due to the incredibly hot temperatures that evening.
The company released a statement apologizing to fans and saying that they are devastated by the passing of Ana, claiming this was the 'first time in more than 40 years of operation that a fatality was reported at one of their events.' The company has amended this rule for the next few Taylor concerts in Brazil.
After Benevides' passing, the organizers were slammed for not allowing concertgoers to bring water bottles into the stadium despite the extreme heat. Temperatures during the concert were reported to feel like 59.7 degrees Celsius, which translates to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
The family of Benevides' is hoping that any negligence involved in Ana's passing is revealed. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of Ana Benevides.
a fan dying at a Taylor Swift concert n its not being treated w the same energy ppl had over astroworld. Is it bc not enough ppl died? Is it bc it's in Brazil? Is it bc u feel bad for Taylor? the family had to crowdfund for her body to get sent back to them.— joci ⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ (@k1ndbutnotsoft) November 20, 2023