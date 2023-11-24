5 People Having A Bad Week

Teyana Taylor secretly filed to end her marriage around a year ago, claiming that her husband has been a jealous narcissist throughout their relationship. Initially, it was believed that the couple had separated before filing for divorce. Teyana officially filed for divorce from the former NBA champion in January of 2023.

TMZ obtained documents where Teyana provided details about the downfall of their marriage. She alleges that Iman was jealous and insecure about her fame, feeling inadequate despite his successful basketball career, which earned him more than her. Reportedly, Iman would get upset at public events when photographers asked him to step out of pictures.

Even after Iman signed a $40 million contract with the Cavaliers, he allegedly remained upset about the difference in fame between them and his role as Teyana's partner. Teyana claims that Iman sent her negative and condescending messages about being in the spotlight, even on her birthday.