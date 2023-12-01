5 People Having A Bad Week

These Celebs are hoping Decemeber brings them greener pastures.
Prosecutors in Georgia are asking the courts to modify the conditions of Tiffany Haddish's bond after her second DUI arrest in California. Due to her arrest in Beverly Hills, prosecutors in Georgia want the court to restrict Haddish's substance consumption. Haddish was arrested last Friday morning after performing at the Laugh Factory on Thanksgiving.
Beverly Hills PD received a call early Friday morning about someone allegedly slumped over the steering wheel of their car, idling in the middle of the road with the car still running. Haddish was arrested back in January 2022 when she was allegedly asleep behind the wheel after smoking. If prosecutors get their way, then Haddish will have to submit to weekly drug and alcohol tests.
The Buffalo Bills star was booked at the Glenn Heights Police Department in Glenn Heights, Texas. Miller allegedly became violent with a pregnant woman during a heated altercation. TMZ obtained documents that outlined the alleged confrontation occurring in Miller's Dallas apartment when he and the woman argued over their weekend plans.
Reportedly, the argument escalated when the woman Miller was with left the bedroom and slammed the door, which, according to TMZ's documents, visibly angered Miller. He demanded that she leave, and although the woman agreed, she wanted to grab some belongings before departing. This is when Miller allegedly turned violent.
According to reports, Miller allegedly choked the woman after stomping on her laptop. When the police arrived, the woman had abrasions on her left hand, as well as bruising on her neck, abdomen, and left bicep. Miller is now facing charges of felony assault of a pregnant person.
T.I. and his son, King, were scheduled to appear at Atlanta's Elleven45 Lounge for its "R&B Wednesdays," but T.I. discovered that the club was using a flyer featuring a photoshopped image of T.I. with King in a headlock.
The image was intended to mock King for a previous altercation with his parents during the Atlanta Falcons' 50 years of Hip Hop celebration. During the event, King became upset after his parents refuted his claims of understanding the challenges of growing up in difficult circumstances, despite him clearly benefiting from the privilege of having wealthy and famous parents.
T.I. visited Elleven45 to express his dissatisfaction and warned that if changes weren't made, he would withdraw from the appearance. In response, the club promoter promptly replaced the promotional poster with something less offensive to the rapper and his son.
2. Jeezy because Jeannie Mai is accusing him of cheating.
Jeannie Mai has responded to Jeezy's divorce petition amid speculation that she was cheating on the rapper. Jeannie claims that she did not cheat on the rapper and, in fact, alleges that Jeezy was the one engaging in infidelity during their relationship. If these allegations prove true, it could significantly impact their divorce proceedings due to the terms outlined in their prenuptial agreement.
TMZ obtained legal documents filed by Jeannie, which state, "Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity, which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications."
It went on to say, "including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media, and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party..."
If these claims hold true, Jeezy may find himself on the unfavorable side of the divorce outcome. The initial cheating allegations against Jeannie stemmed from media speculation about her relationship with Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez, which sources vehemently denied.
However, it's noteworthy that Jeezy released a 29-track album featuring titles such as "I Might Forgive ... But I Don't Forget" and "Don't Cheat." These song titles could potentially be related to his own alleged infidelity.
Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, vehemently responded to the celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi, which had been circulating a rumor that Taylor secretly married her ex, Joe Alwyn, several years ago. Paine took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to express her frustration.
Stating, "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."
In an Instagram post, Deuxmoi claimed that Taylor and Joe tied the knot in 2020 or 2021, but insisted that the marriage was not legally binding, citing anonymous sources. Deuxmoi further asserted, "I have no reason to lie." Taylor and Joe officially parted ways in April after a six-year relationship, during which the couple evaded questions about being engaged.
Taylor is currently in a relationship with Kansas City's tight end, Travis Kelce, and the pair appears to be thriving. While their relationship is still in its early stages, it remains to be seen how they will navigate questions about engagement in the future.