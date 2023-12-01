5 People Having A Bad Week

Prosecutors in Georgia are asking the courts to modify the conditions of Tiffany Haddish's bond after her second DUI arrest in California. Due to her arrest in Beverly Hills, prosecutors in Georgia want the court to restrict Haddish's substance consumption. Haddish was arrested last Friday morning after performing at the Laugh Factory on Thanksgiving.

Beverly Hills PD received a call early Friday morning about someone allegedly slumped over the steering wheel of their car, idling in the middle of the road with the car still running. Haddish was arrested back in January 2022 when she was allegedly asleep behind the wheel after smoking. If prosecutors get their way, then Haddish will have to submit to weekly drug and alcohol tests.

4. Von Miller because he turned himself into the police after an arrest warrant was issued for him.