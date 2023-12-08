5 People Having a Bad Week

Having a bad week? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Michelle Pfeiffer revealed that she recently got a black eye while playing pickleball with one of her sister's friends. Pfeiffer appeared on the The Drew Barrymore Show to tell the pickleball tale.
Michelle lamented to Drew, "Last Thursday, I’m playing pickleball. The ball hits me in the eye. The first thing I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to cancel Drew again!'” Apparently Pfeiffer had to cancel an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show because of a "stye on her eye." Michelle seems to have bad luck when it comes to eye injuries!
Pfeiffer added to the story, “It was my sister's friend who hit me in the eye. He was horrified of course. He couldn’t speak to me, he couldn’t even look at me.”
Despite her black eye, Pfeiffer seemed to be in relatively good spirits while talking to Drew. Hopefully she can hit the pickleball court again soon!
According to PageSix, Succession star Alan Ruck is being sued by one of the drivers he allegedly crashed into before slamming his car into a pizza shop on Halloween night.
On October 31s, Ruck apparently crashed into several vehicles before ultimately slamming into the side of Raffallo's Pizza shop on Hollywood Boulevard. (Very Connor Roy of him.)
Horacio Vela, one of the drivers who Ruck slammed into, told PageSix that he was “patiently waiting at a red light at around 9 pm, when Ruck’s car, which was directly behind him, unexpectedly rammed into the back of his Hyundai Elantra."
Vela went on to claim that Ruck, "abruptly and forcefully accelerated his vehicle, pushing his car into oncoming traffic where it collided with another vehicle.” Vela also stated that, "he had to be taken to the hospital after the crash and sustained severe injuries and damages.”
Vela's lawyer told PageSix that Vela experienced severe, "property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages.” Ruck allegedly ghosted Vela's attorney and has refused to accept any responsibility for the crash.
Even though Vela is officially suing Succession star for the upsetting incident, Ruck has yet to comment on the lawsuit.
According to PageSix, Chevy Chase, 80, attended a "Christmas Vacation" event at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY on Wednesday. Chase emerged onto the stage in a wheelchair for a Q&A session after a special screening of 1989’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation."
Once onstage, Chase got out of his wheelchair, and then immediately slipped of the stage. Luckily, he was helped back into his chair by the Q&A moderator and his wife, Jayni. Although Chase seemed to be okay, Page Six reports that because of Chase's last major health scare in 2021, when he suffered a near-fatal heart failure, the fall was still, "worrisome."
Thankfully, the actor was able to carry on with the Q&A despite the mishap. That said, we hope Chevy doesn't have any more falls anytime soon!
According to PageSix, Jordan Emanuel, star of Bravo's Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, recently revealed at a live taping of the Virtual Reali-Tea Podcast that she used to serve Leonardo Dicaprio regularly at an upscale NYC restaurant.
When asked to elaborate on DiCaprio's appearance, Emanuel said, "Several times, I used to serve him. He was a fine and lovely person, but I wasn't impressed with his fashion sense. He dresses like he smells, and I’m like, this is crazy! He would wear like white tennis socks, you know what I mean, very old dirty sneakers, cargo shorts cream, white baggy T-shirt and a baseball hat."
Apparently DiCaprio isn't as dreamy IRL!
According to TMZ, Keanu Reeves's LA home was recently targeted by burglars. According to reports from the LAPD, the actor's home was burglarized Wednesday night by intruders in ski masks who fled the scene before police arrived.
Apparently law enforcement received an anonymous call about a possible trespasser on Keanu's property at 7 pm on Wednesday night. Cops arrived, conducted a search, but found no one on the premises.
TMZ reports that Keanu was the victim of several robberies in 2014. Reeves even had to issue a restraining order for an alleged stalker, who invaded his home.
We hope Keanu stays safe!
