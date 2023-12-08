5 People Having a Bad Week

According to PageSix, Michelle Pfeiffer revealed that she recently got a black eye while playing pickleball with one of her sister's friends. Pfeiffer appeared on the The Drew Barrymore Show to tell the pickleball tale.

Michelle lamented to Drew, "Last Thursday, I’m playing pickleball. The ball hits me in the eye. The first thing I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to cancel Drew again!'” Apparently Pfeiffer had to cancel an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show because of a "stye on her eye." Michelle seems to have bad luck when it comes to eye injuries!

Pfeiffer added to the story, “It was my sister's friend who hit me in the eye. He was horrified of course. He couldn’t speak to me, he couldn’t even look at me.”

Despite her black eye, Pfeiffer seemed to be in relatively good spirits while talking to Drew. Hopefully she can hit the pickleball court again soon!