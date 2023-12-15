5 People Having a Bad Week

Having a bad week? You're not alone! These celebrities are struggling! Take a look.
According to PageSix, Nicki Minaj shut down Kanye West after he asked her permission to release their long-awaited collaboration “New Body." West went as far as to post a screenshot of his text to Minaj on X. Take a look.
Minaj, 41, took to Instagram Live to respond to the request. Nicki says, "That train has left the station. OK? No disrespect in any way.” After being shut down by Minaj on social media, other internet users started to roast Ye for being desperate enough to post the screenshot.
According to PageSix, Tiffany Haddish was a no-show at her recent comedy gig at The Ice House in Pasadena, California. Haddish, who was arrested in November for a DUI, was formally charged for the incident on Wednesday.
PageSix thinks that the charge might be an explanation for her not showing up to the gig. After two hours of opening comedy sets at the Ice House Wednesday night, the host came out and announced that Haddish, "would not be performing tonight. She can't make it."
Sources report that fans were livid at the last minute announcement.
According to PageSix, Tori Spelling’s son Liam had to get an urgent foot operation after injuring himself in an accident. Spelling shared on social media, "Liam fell down the stairs at home six weeks ago. Liam’s navicular accessory fractured bone in right foot needed to be removed and then tendon reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod."
Spelling, 50, stated that Liam has a, "long journey ahead, and is grateful for all of the kind messages." Get well soon Liam!
According to PageSix, Ramona Singer, who was fired from Bravo earlier this year for using bigoted language with a TV crew member, randomly showed up to attend the premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy on Tuesday night.
Brandi Glanville, a staple in the Real Housewives Bravo universe, called out Bravo and Peacock for allowing Singer to attend the premiere, saying it was, "inappropriate."
Fans of The Real Housewives also slammed Singer for showing up out of turn.
PageSix reporst that Nick Viall, who starred in Season 21 of the Bachelor in 2017, made an apperance on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast to share gossip about Gerry Turner, Bachelor Nation's first Golden Bachelor.
Viall stated on the pod, “It’s tough to watch an entire season of Gerry selling this entire narrative that all he’s been doing since the passing of his wife was cry, play pickle ball and occasionally have a weird one-on-one moment with some hand lotion. And in reality, we come to find out that the body was barely cold before he started dating. And it opens up a lot of questions about what was going on.”
Viall's statement supports the recent expose about Turner in the Hollywood Reporter, which claimed that Gerry dated a new woman only weeks after his wife's passing.
Could Viall be right about Turner dating too soon?
There you have it. Five people having a bad week. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Hump Day.