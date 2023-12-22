5 People Having A Bad Week

The couple had been together for 7 years but couldn't overcome the infamous 7-year itch. Carey had been dating her backup dancer for quite some time, but Tanaka wanted a family, and unfortunately, Mariah was not on the same page.

Mariah has children with Nick Cannon, but Tanaka has never had children before. Rumors had been circulating that Carey and Tanaka had split, and it was all but confirmed when Carey went shopping alone in Aspen during their Christmas holiday. (Note: The parenthetical comment about a woman shopping alone is removed for a more neutral tone.)

Mariah has been on tour, and Brian has been noticeably absent; now everyone knows why. Mariah and Brian began dating in 2016 after Mariah called off her engagement to James Packer in 2016.

4. J-Lo and Ben Affleck because they're still traumatized by their first relationship.