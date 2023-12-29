5 People Having a Bad Week

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Swift might be in major legal trouble. Sources report that Taylor Swift's former manager, Daniel Dymtrow, who managed her from age 13 to 15, claims that Scott Swift severely underpaid him during that time.

Dymtrow also claims that he was not financially compensated for the "connections and resources," he provided to the Swifts early on in Taylor's career.

Dymtrow, who recently told a federal judge in New York that he is owed, "millions," was especially keen on sharing an "unhinged" email that Scott Swift sent him in the early 2000s. Sources state that Scott's email, which was allegedly sent while Dymtrow and Swift were at the height of their disagreement was, "oddly lengthly, verbose, and just plain weird."

Although Scott may owe Dymtrow millions of dollars, internet users find the whole situation hilarious. These posts below try to capture the bizarre nature of Scott's 18-year-old email.