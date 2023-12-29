Someecards Logo
5 People Having a Bad Week

Maggie Lalley
Dec 29, 2023 | 3:38 PM
Having a bad week? You're not alone! These celebrities are roughing it this week. Take a look!

5. Taylor Swift, because her father, Scott Swift, is being accused of exploited her old manager.

Are they right about Scott?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Swift might be in major legal trouble. Sources report that Taylor Swift's former manager, Daniel Dymtrow, who managed her from age 13 to 15, claims that Scott Swift severely underpaid him during that time.

Dymtrow also claims that he was not financially compensated for the "connections and resources," he provided to the Swifts early on in Taylor's career.

Dymtrow, who recently told a federal judge in New York that he is owed, "millions," was especially keen on sharing an "unhinged" email that Scott Swift sent him in the early 2000s. Sources state that Scott's email, which was allegedly sent while Dymtrow and Swift were at the height of their disagreement was, "oddly lengthly, verbose, and just plain weird."

Although Scott may owe Dymtrow millions of dollars, internet users find the whole situation hilarious. These posts below try to capture the bizarre nature of Scott's 18-year-old email.

4. Cher, because her son Elijah continues to struggle with severe substance abuse issues.

Poor Cher...
According to People Magazine, Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47, has been struggling wth severe substance abuse issues for decades. Allman has overdosed multiple times and has been in and out of rehabiliation centers. Sources report that things have gotten so bad that Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son.

Cher, 77, who filed for the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Elijah is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

Internet users are torn on the matter. Some have sympathy for Cher, while others think that placing anyone under a conservatorship is wrong.

3. Bethenny Frankel, because she's being accused of posting inappropriate photos of her teenage daughter online.

Is she in the wrong here?
According to PageSix, Bethenny Frankel was recently ridiculed for sharing bikini photos of her 13-year-old daughter Bryn on social media. The Real Housewives of New York City star posted pictures of her and her daughter in bikinis in Turks and Caicos this past Thursday.

The Instagram caption reads, “Two jerks in TURKS. After a hardworking year, mixed with some medical issues, this trip was an impulse decision and I think we made a good choice." Frankel followers, some of whom thought the post was "too revealing," were not happy with Bethenny. Take a look!

Other internet users, who commented on the post directly, wrote, "Please keep your beautiful daughter out of social media too young.”

Was Bethenny wrong to post this picture or are people overreacting?

2. Jill Martin, Today Show star, because she started crying about her experience with chemo.

Poor Jill :(
According to PageSix, Jill Martin, the Today Show contributor, recently broke down in tears while shopping for wigs during her ongoing breast cancer battle. Martin shared in an Instagram story, "It’s really hard and strange. But I’ll make believe I’m playing dress-up. Maybe I’ll be a brunette."

Jill Martin fans wasted no time sharing their sympathies with the TV star.

1. Pete Davidson, because canceled a ton of stand up shows recently and fans are concerned.

Is Pete Okay?

According to PageSix, just hours before the comedian was set to take the stage at the Beacon Theatre in NYC, the venue shared with fans that the show had been canceled.

To make matters worse, the “King of Staten Island” star was scheduled to perform several shows between from December 22 and January 4th, but alerted fans that he was dropping out. Davidson has not shared a reason for the cancellation publicly.

Fans are upset and concerned for Pete's mental health. They also think he may be sick with Covid.

There you have it. Five people having a bad week! We hope yours is better. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Hump Day.

