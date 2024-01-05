5 People Having A Bad Week

Logan Paul announced that he is committing $2.3 million to compensate those who invested in his CryptoZoo game and is filing a lawsuit against the people who "derailed" his game. In 2021, Logan announced the CryptoZoo game, billing the animal NFT project as a "really fun game that makes you money." The game was based on Pokémon, and individuals who paid 0.1 Ethereum were told they could hatch, breed, collect, and trade animal hybrids on the blockchain, much like Pokémon.

Logan claims he only had the best intentions with the game and never made a single penny from the project. He asserts that he spent $400k developing the game and states that it was completed in early 2023. However, due to unforeseen regulatory hurdles, the game wasn't released.

Logan is also taking legal action, alleging that lead developers Eduardo Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum, the "Crypto King," are to blame for the game's failure, not him. TMZ obtained documents alleging that information regarding markets for the Zoo Tokens was leaked to project outsiders. According to Logan Paul, the game itself will no longer be released.