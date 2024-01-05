5 People Having A Bad Week

If the first week of your New Year isn't going as planned take solace that at least you aren't these 5 celebs.
Logan Paul announced that he is committing $2.3 million to compensate those who invested in his CryptoZoo game and is filing a lawsuit against the people who "derailed" his game. In 2021, Logan announced the CryptoZoo game, billing the animal NFT project as a "really fun game that makes you money." The game was based on Pokémon, and individuals who paid 0.1 Ethereum were told they could hatch, breed, collect, and trade animal hybrids on the blockchain, much like Pokémon.
Logan claims he only had the best intentions with the game and never made a single penny from the project. He asserts that he spent $400k developing the game and states that it was completed in early 2023. However, due to unforeseen regulatory hurdles, the game wasn't released.
Logan is also taking legal action, alleging that lead developers Eduardo Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum, the "Crypto King," are to blame for the game's failure, not him. TMZ obtained documents alleging that information regarding markets for the Zoo Tokens was leaked to project outsiders. According to Logan Paul, the game itself will no longer be released.
A spokesperson for the Davie Fire Department in Florida confirmed that a young child inside a bedroom at the Dolphin's star's mansion started the blaze. It's unclear what relation the child has to Hill or how the child started the fire, but there is no further investigation as the fire was deemed accidental.
Hill was at Dolphin's practice when the fire started and left practice early to deal with the emergency. Hill is reportedly in good spirits despite the unfortunate event. This comes just before the Dolphin's must-win game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, in which Hill is expected to have a significant role.
McDaniel said it's probably "therapeutic" for Tyreek Hill to be back with the Dolphins today but Hill is obviously very concerned after the two-alarm fire at his home Wednesday— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 5, 2024
The Australian-born rap star took to social media to let her fans know that she was hanging up the rap boots in 2024. Azalea had been working on an album for months with Tory Lanez, but now, with Lanez sentenced to prison for 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, she has dropped the project and is unsure if she'll be returning to music.
Iggy denied that she was pressured to drop the mic but admitted she no longer loves expressing herself through music. She said, "In truth, what I've known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting. To many of you, that's no shock to read. It shows in my work."
Iggy has mentioned there's been 0% urge to finish the album, a project she's been working on since 2022 with Lanez. Without Lanez's collaboration, Iggy has been teasing singles without delivering them, bringing her to this moment.
Iggy Azalea retiring right before her 10 year anniversary of her debut album is insane. 💔— ICE SPICE INFOS (@IceInfos) January 3, 2024
I saw a headline that a rap superstar was retiring and they meant Iggy Azalea— Daniel Sharman's First Wife (@francobianco) January 5, 2024
If there's one list you don't want to be on, it's this one. A judge recently allowed some documents revolving around Epstein to be made public, and Copperfield was named six times in them. This includes the deposition of an alleged victim who claimed she and another girl had dinner with the magician at Epstein's home.
During the dinner, the alleged victim asked the other younger-looking girl what school she went to, and when she didn't recognize the school as being a college, she realized the girl may have been of high school age. According to the documents, Copperfield apparently had a similar feeling. Copperfield questioned the victim, asking, "If I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls."
At a downtown Seattle bar called Xtadium, Seahawks fan Jose Lozano told TMZ that Marshawn Lynch smashed his phone during an altercation. At around 1:30 AM, Lozano says he tried to get a pic with Lynch inside the bar earlier in the night but was denied by one of Lynch's friends who said, "No pictures."
However, Lozano spotted Lynch outside the bar a short time later, and he made one final attempt to get the former Seattle tailback to stop for a photo before he called it a night. In a video from the scene, you can see Lozano approaching Lynch, about to ask Lynch a question before Lynch can be seen lunging at the phone before the video cuts out.
Lozano alleges that once the camera stops rolling, Lynch grabbed his phone and yelled, "Ya'll mother f%@kers are weird," before further damaging the phone. Lozano says he's not going to the police over the incident, but he did wish Lynch hadn't been so rude.