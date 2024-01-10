5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebrities are too. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Emily and John are under intense scrutiny at the moment. After the couple exchanged whispers on the red carpet this past Sunday at the Golden Globes, a video of them went viral on the internet.
Fans are now convinced that their lip reading skills are strong enough to detect a conversation about the couple's imminent divorce. Take a look!
One internet user wrote, "I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce." Another fan wrote, "Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious?"
Another onlooker found all the theorizing preposterous.
PageSix reports that the aftermath of Jo Koy's performance at the Golden Globes is far from over. Multiple celebrities have now come out of the woodwork to criticize the host for his, "misogynistic" tone. Rosie O'Donnell posted a review of the awards ceremony and said, "Not a great job by the host, huh?"
Renee Rapp, star of Mean Girls The Musical, called out Jo Koy, saying, "My 2024 out was the man that was making a bunch of jokes about women last night at the Golden Globes.”
The following viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just about sums up the ongoing backlash.
PageSix reports that the viral Golden Globes gossip session between Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Kayleigh Sperry (Miles Teller's wife), was allegedly about Kylie Jenner's refusal to take a picture with Selena and Timothee Chalamet.
Since Kylie Jenner has been romantically linked to TImothee Chalamet since April of 2023, rumors are flying that Kylie is possessive of Chalamet, and jealous of his professional and seemingly platonic relationship with Selena Gomez.
Lip reading experts have speculated that Selena is saying to Taylor, "I wanted to take a picture with Timothee. Kylie said no." Take a look!
Internet users agree that the conversation between Gomez and Swift was probably about Jenner.
According to TMZ, Machine Gun Kelly recently released a new signature guitar through Schecter Guitars called the Machine Gun Kelly Razor Blade. Due to the design of the instrument, multiple critics are accusing the rapper of promoting self harm. The controversial guitar is pictured below.
TMZ reports that many folks are insisting that the style of the guitar glorifies self harm and violence. Other internet users think that people are overreacting.
TMZ reports that Kanye West is getting sued for assault and battery by a man who asked him for his autograph in 2022. Kanye is being taken to court by an autograph dealer who accused West of, "going ballistic on him," in downtown Los Angeles almost 2 years ago.
Allegedly, after West refused to give an autograph, he shouted, "I'm going to make a f&ing example of you," and then started to hit the man aggressively. The alleged victim, who has yet to be named by TMZ, is suing West for damages, assault and battery, and emotional distress.
