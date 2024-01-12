5 People Having A Bad Week

If your year seems to be off to a rough start at least you aren't these 5 celebs.
Breakup rumors are swirling as Zendaya has unfollowed everyone from Instagram, including Tom Holland. Zendaya has offered no explanation as to why she's hit the unfollow button on so many people. Holland has not commented on it, and this could be Zendaya trying to take a social media detox.
However, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating that the couple has split. It's been a few months since the couple has been seen together in public. The last time the two were photographed was on October 25th, 2023, when they were making a grocery run together. Both were spotted separately on Wednesday, with Zendaya driving around with a friend, and Tom was spotted at Members club in WeHo.
People close to the couple are saying the two are still together. These insiders confirmed that the couple spent New Year's Eve together, and while it's possible they broke up since then, if they have, they're keeping that news close to their chest.
people are saying tom and zendaya broke up… pls do not play with me right now— jac ౨ৎ J DAY !! (@J4EMSFLWR) January 12, 2024
there has literally been no proof or even hints toward tom and zendaya breaking up can you all chill 😭— d 🤍 (@cherrypascal) January 12, 2024
A new A.I. bot has attempted to create a comedy special that was uploaded on YouTube, using a similar voice and joke cadence as George Carlin. The special is titled "I'm Glad I'm Dead" and is advertised as a "George Carlin special," but the bot claims it's akin to someone impersonating Carlin, attempting to justify it as something similar to Andy Kaufman impersonating Elvis.
The special itself lacks real video elements, featuring only an imitation of Carlin's voice with built-in laughs and slide deck visuals to illustrate each joke. If you miss Carlin, his daughter, Kelly, suggests that you're better off watching one of his authentic specials. Kelly mentions that the only similarity the A.I. special has to her late father is the use of his name.
According to Kelly, the computer A.I. botches the comedic cadence of Carlin and fails to capture the magic that Carlin brilliantly delivered during his performances. The biggest issue for Kelly is that the A.I. removes the human element of stand-up, calling it a soulless exercise. Kelly states that she might consider legal action to have the special removed from the internet.
The actor was photographed urinating on a bush somewhere in Malibu. Without a care in the world, the actor exposed himself fully as he relieved himself in the middle of the day. Gary apparently looked around, and despite people clearly being present, he still proceeded while giving the camera a bit of a smile.
The 79-year-old actor has been developing a bit of a reputation as an eccentric old man. In September, Gary was accused of a hit and run in Malibu; the woman accusing him chased him down before Busey dismissed her. It's unclear if there will be any repercussions for Busey's actions, but it seems that to Gary Busey, the world is his toilet.
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is being accused of misconduct in Texas. The type of misconduct is unclear at the moment as both comments are not ready to release anything, but Irvin is denying any wrong doing. Reps for the police department say it's very early into the investigation.
Irvin's attorney said that his client has done nothing "wrong or inappropriate" and that this whole thing "will turn out to be a much ado about nothing." The 58-year old was accused of misconduct last February when he was in town to cover the Superbowl and had an encouter with a hotel employee where she claimed Irvin acted inappropriately.
Irving was adamant that he did nothing wrong in that encounter and filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit. The suit was settled about seven months later and Irving's life went back to normal. We'll see what happens to Irving with these new allegations.
I’m always so conflicted bc of my absolute love of Michael Irvin. But there’s so much smoke. And my gut tells me there’s something there. Yet I love him.— shan (@Shann_ME) January 12, 2024
Now @michaelirvin88 , I hope these new allegations are not true. @RealSkipBayless was rooting for you. I was rooting for you. @FOXSports was rooting for you. #Michaelirvin @RSherman_25 @keyshawn— Da Princess of the midwest (@malissaprinces1) January 11, 2024
After 24 seasons and 9 Superbowl appearances Bill Belichick is out as head coach of the New England Patriots. Belichick started the job in 2000 and quickly built one of the greatest sports dynasties in sports. Belichick's Patriots appeared in 9 Superbowls and walked away with 6 wins in those games.
The Patriots have long been the ire of anybody that wasn't a Patriots fan, but the legendary status of what those teams did is undeniable. Belichick's success basically all happened with Tom Brady and when Brady left for Tampa the unraveling of Belichick's time as head coach began. After Brady left Belichick's team won 22 games and lost 29.
Many are now speculating whether Belichick will retire or take a job with another team. Perhaps trading the cold winters of New England for the eternal sun of southern California. Regardless, for fans of New England this news is bitter-sweet as it marks the end of an era, but an end that seemingly needed to come. For those that disliked the Patriots this news is just icing on the cake.
While so much of the focus was on Mike Vrabel, the internal focus for the #Patriots was always on Jerod Mayo. It was written into his contract that he would be the successor to Bill Belichick.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024
Now, he will be.
Goodbye, Bill Belichick. I’m going to miss irrationally blaming you for the abject failure of my favorite football team that you’ve never coached or even thought about that much.— Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) January 11, 2024
In June 2002 right after winning Super Bowl 36, I had a surgery gone bad and almost died. Most head coaches would have taken one look at me and moved on. Not Bill Belichick. He stuck with me personally and professionally. Great coach, great man. Patriots/NFL legend! Thank you BB!— Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) January 11, 2024
Shoutout to Bill Belichick, but retiring on a L by the Jets is true poetry 📝💚🤍— Aaron Taffe 🌎 (@AaronTaffe) January 11, 2024
Waking up to Bill Belichick not being my coach anymore is a sad sad day— ahnny (@bigahns) January 11, 2024