5 People Having A Bad Week

Breakup rumors are swirling as Zendaya has unfollowed everyone from Instagram, including Tom Holland. Zendaya has offered no explanation as to why she's hit the unfollow button on so many people. Holland has not commented on it, and this could be Zendaya trying to take a social media detox.

However, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating that the couple has split. It's been a few months since the couple has been seen together in public. The last time the two were photographed was on October 25th, 2023, when they were making a grocery run together. Both were spotted separately on Wednesday, with Zendaya driving around with a friend, and Tom was spotted at Members club in WeHo.

People close to the couple are saying the two are still together. These insiders confirmed that the couple spent New Year's Eve together, and while it's possible they broke up since then, if they have, they're keeping that news close to their chest.