5 People Having A Bad Week

Ah, January – a time for buckling down for the winter. But for these celebrities, it's time to do some damage control because this week has been bad.
Pauly Shore is in Salt Lake City for the Sundance Film Festival, and paparazzi were ready to pepper him with questions, namely about the biopic he's made of Richard Simmons. Simmons himself has not given it his blessing, but Shore believes that Simmons will come around once he sees the film, with Shore believing that the intentions behind the film are in the right place.
Pauly fully believes this isn't coming from a vindictive place, and he vows to do Richard justice in his portrayal. Shore told TMZ, "People love Richard, and they also love him," making this a great time for both of them to make a comeback.
I can’t explain it, but Pauly Shore playing Richard Simmons makes no sense, and yet somehow makes total sense at the same time.— Drew (some assembly required) (@dmc1138) January 19, 2024
The actor is doing her best to sell her home relisting her Beverly hills mansion with huge price slash. The 7-bedroom mansion was first put up for sale in 2022 for $19.6M and was recently taken off the market earlier this month and being relisted at 13.95M. Thist totals about a $5.7M discount in Sofia's attempt to get rid of a property that holds memories of her and her marriage to her ex-husband, Joe Maganiello.
The two announced their divorce in July 2023 and it seems Sofia is urgently trying to get rid of the space. The home has 11,000 sq ft of living space and hardwood floors, new chef's kitchen, a resort-like swimming pool, movie theater, a full-sized gym, and more extravagance than one might need.
Ice Spice has to go to court over her song "In Ha Mood" because rapper D. Chamberz and his producer claim that Ice Spice stole their song "In That Mood," which came out a year before her hit single.
According to the lawsuit, D. Chamberz says he released his song on all major digital platforms in January 2022, and he thinks Ice Spice's producer heard it before her song came out. D. Chamberz alleges that Ice Spice's song does almost nothing original, as it copies the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context of his track.
D. Chamberz claims he performed the song dozens of times in NYC in venues that Ice and her producer Riot would frequent or at least resided close to. D. Chamberz claims his song got airplay on Hot 97 FM in NYC, which he claims Riot probably tunes into.
Ice Spice's song is certified gold, and the music video has more than 45 million views on YouTube, and D. Chamberz is asking for at least half of the song's publishing and other revenue.
Not ice spice getting cooyrighted for in ha mood— ❃ (@2thrwd) January 18, 2024
You may remember that Madonna was in some hot water earlier this week when she mistakenly called Toronto Boston. But today two men are filing a class-action lawsuit against the singer for starting her concerts late. The legendary pop star and Live Nation are named in the suit, and they owe big damages after shows scheduled to start at 8:30 PM didn't end up starting until 10:30 PM.
According to the lawsuit, the late starts constitute a "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices." The plaintiffs are suing for unspecified damages and are taking aim at all three nights Madonna showed up late to the Barclays Center in December. However, they say Madonna has a long-documented history of not starting on time.
The plaintiffs also acknowledge that the pop star had a health issue that caused the concert to be pushed from July to December but aren't willing to let that be a valid excuse for starting this show 2 hours late.
This isn't the first time the pop star has been sued for showing up late to her shows. She was sued back in 2019 and 2020, and in 2019, Madonna essentially said, "Don't show up early."
Madonna getting sued for starting a concert late, has to be the biggest joke of 2024 so far.— teax3 (@teax3teax3teax3) January 19, 2024
The rapper was arrested on a warrant by Santo Domingo authorities for a domestic violence incident that apparently involves his girlfriend, reggae singer Yailin la Mas Viral. CNN reported that Tekashi was accused of "physical and psychological violence," prompting the authorities to take him to the Palace of Justice in DR's capital city.
Dominican authorities have released a press release confirming the rapper's arrest, but no details about what occurred were given. Tekashi has a court appearance this morning, but it seems that trouble cannot elude the rapper.