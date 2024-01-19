5 People Having A Bad Week

Ice Spice has to go to court over her song "In Ha Mood" because rapper D. Chamberz and his producer claim that Ice Spice stole their song "In That Mood," which came out a year before her hit single.

According to the lawsuit, D. Chamberz says he released his song on all major digital platforms in January 2022, and he thinks Ice Spice's producer heard it before her song came out. D. Chamberz alleges that Ice Spice's song does almost nothing original, as it copies the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context of his track.

D. Chamberz claims he performed the song dozens of times in NYC in venues that Ice and her producer Riot would frequent or at least resided close to. D. Chamberz claims his song got airplay on Hot 97 FM in NYC, which he claims Riot probably tunes into.

Ice Spice's song is certified gold, and the music video has more than 45 million views on YouTube, and D. Chamberz is asking for at least half of the song's publishing and other revenue.