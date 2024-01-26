5 People Having A Bad Week

The actress recently posted on social media asking fans to chip in for her son's youth baseball trip, and many saw this as a wealthy person refusing to use her own money. The actress linked a GoFundMe account that she and her husband started on behalf of their son's youth baseball team. The fund is described as a travel fund that will help the boys get to Cooperstown for a tournament, plus cover other travel expenses.

The GoFundMe page has a goal of raising $10,000 and states that the funds will go toward travel costs, uniforms, and family dues for players, benefiting the whole team. The internet is not pleased with Milano's request. Fans presume Milano has the means to fund this herself, so why is she asking regular working folks to contribute to something she could easily afford?

People are criticizing Milano for this stunt, especially because neither Milano nor her husband's names have appeared on the list of visible donors yet. It's possible that people are overestimating Milano's wealth because of her public persona, and $10,000 may indeed be a significant sum for her.