5 People Having A Bad Week

The groundhog said an early spring, but these celebs are having a rough week.
Sophie Turner went on a skiing trip with some friends this week and posted some pics on Instagram of her, her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, and their friends having some fun. Unfortunately, Sophie is receiving some mom-shaming for having a good time instead of making sure her kids are tucked into bed.
Her comment section was riddled with outrage as people got mad that a mother had the audacity to have a little bit of fun because clearly to some, the rules are if you are a mom, you can no longer have fun without your kids. Turner has been wrapped up in divorce drama with her ex, Joe Jonas.
Fans jumped to Turner's defense, reminding commenters that women are allowed to have an identity outside of being a mother, and another called out the sexist double standard as nobody has been up in arms about Joe Jonas' Instagram posts, all of which recently have been about him having fun touring with his brothers (I know, ridiculous).
TMZ reported that Darius Rucker was allegedly booked on a misdemeanor drug charge. The country singer was taken into custody Thursday in Williamson County and was booked on three different misdemeanor charges: two counts of possession/exchange of a controlled substance and one count of violating the state's vehicle registration law.
The lead singer for Hootie & the Blowfish was let go on bond and is no longer in custody. Rucker's lawyer says that his client is fully cooperating with authorities during their investigation. Rucker's ex-girlfriend, Kate Quigley, is reveling in his arrest, posting a thirst trap with her saying, "mood when you hear your d-bag ex got arrested." Which for many of us would be true if we caught wind that an ex we were on bad terms with got arrested.
Fans took to social media to voice their support for Rucker.
Will y’all just leave Darius Rucker alone and let him smoke his weed ffs.— ⭕️bailedwiththehay🐦⬛ (@adambruhbadam) February 2, 2024
You don’t need to arrest anyone for weed anymore. We have bigger issues for law enforcement to tackle.
Darius Rucker's arrested for what's being reported as a misdemeanor, simple possession. They charged him $10,500 to get out on bond!— Kelly Nash🎙️ (@KellyNashRadio) February 2, 2024
Do they charge regular folk that kind of money to not sleep in jail on misdemeanors?
The Canadian musician was a celebrity captain for the All-Star Game and was speaking to media following the player draft at Scotiabank Arena. While taking questions, he blurts out that he was allegedly on psychedelics. Bublé said it felt like he was in a Will Ferrell movie as a friend of his gave him what was purported to be a microdose amount of mushrooms, but his friend was lying.
Bublé went on to say, 'I thought I was in 'Blades of Glory' (a Will Ferrell movie) for most of the time that I was out there, until it sort of settled down, and then I realized, 'Holy s@*%, I am in the NHL All-Star Game.' Actor Will Arnett, who shared the podium with Bublé, joked that Bublé's admission lost him some endorsement money, drawing laughter from everyone.
Bublé then backtracked on his statement at dinner, saying the whole thing was an attempt to be funny. He went on to say that he wasn't on mushrooms and jokingly remarked that he only has a problem with bread, as he can't stop eating it when he gets anxious.
Michael Bublé admitting on live TV he’s high on shrooms and having no idea what’s going on at the all-star draft is the best thing to happen to the NHL in years.— Dyl (@dhockey13) February 2, 2024
Everyone be nice to Michael Bublé. This is the last thing he gets to do before they put him in storage until Christmas time— Capy 😈〽️ (@CapyNJD) February 1, 2024
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas claim that their luxurious mansion is unlivable due to construction defects and mold, according to a lawsuit that's been ongoing since last May. TMZ obtained the lawsuit and reported that the couple purchased the Encino house through a trust in 2019 and now claim that the place is riddled with problems that have forced them out of the home.
The biggest issue is the waterproofing not being up to snuff, and then there are mold issues that are causing the home to be unlivable in certain parts. The lawsuit, filed by a trustee of Nick and Priyanka's trust, states that the house is "dangerous from a health perspective to occupy" but will also cost the couple a ton of time and money to fix.
If I had a dollar for every time I heard about mold issues ruining someone's living situation, I'd have enough money to fix Priyanka and Nick's home.
Justin Timberlake took back his apology to Britney Spears from a few years ago (which feels like there should be a statute of limitations on taking back apologies), and she chose to pull up some history to dunk on Timberlake.
In response to Justin's reneging on his apology, Spears posted a photo of a basketball hoop on Instagram, saying, "Someone told me someone was talking s#%@ about me on the streets!!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!"
Timberlake was in NYC performing, and before he did 'Cry Me a River'—which is about Spears—he said, "I'd like to take the opportunity to apologize to absolutely f%@#ing nobody." Britney fans were not amused, especially since the pop star herself issued her own apology to Timberlake about things that were in her memoir.
Britney bringing up basketball goes back to when she said she would beat Justin a bunch when they were dating and that he has no basketball skills. For Britney, ball don't lie, and maybe she'll be happy to settle things on the court. Maybe the NBA should have a celebrity feud game during the NBA All-Star weekend.