5 People Having A Bad Week

Sophie Turner went on a skiing trip with some friends this week and posted some pics on Instagram of her, her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, and their friends having some fun. Unfortunately, Sophie is receiving some mom-shaming for having a good time instead of making sure her kids are tucked into bed.

Her comment section was riddled with outrage as people got mad that a mother had the audacity to have a little bit of fun because clearly to some, the rules are if you are a mom, you can no longer have fun without your kids. Turner has been wrapped up in divorce drama with her ex, Joe Jonas.

Fans jumped to Turner's defense, reminding commenters that women are allowed to have an identity outside of being a mother, and another called out the sexist double standard as nobody has been up in arms about Joe Jonas' Instagram posts, all of which recently have been about him having fun touring with his brothers (I know, ridiculous).