5 People Having A Bad Week

Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton was deeply troubled when Larry David targeted Elmo on TV last week, stating that it evoked unpleasant memories. Wheaton expressed his dismay on Facebook, remarking, "Elmo is a beloved friend to multiple generations of children. In the Sesame Street universe, ELMO IS A CHILD, currently highlighting mental health awareness and the importance of caring for others."

Wheaton revealed that his own childhood experiences of abuse resurfaced when he witnessed Larry David's actions towards Elmo. He described feeling his heart racing as past trauma came to the forefront of his mind.

Wheaton emphasized the significant role Elmo plays in the lives of countless children and underscored the importance of his message promoting mental health awareness. Thus, for Larry David to undermine this message by attacking Elmo was deeply disturbing.

While Larry David later apologized to Elmo during the segment, viewing it as a comedic skit, Wheaton found nothing remotely humorous about it. It appears that David may have found inspiration for an episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', but from Wheaton's perspective, the incident was far from amusing.