5 People Having A Bad Week

Uh-oh, these celebs are excited to get this week over with.
DJ Khaled was driving around Miami in a golf cart on Thursday morning when a motorcycle cop pulled him over. DJ Khaled was driving shoeless with his phone in his hand, and it looks like he got a ticket over the ordeal.
There's little information as to what DJ Khaled got written up for, but on top of being shoeless and on his phone, he was also driving without a seatbelt. While it's a minor traffic violation, it's still annoying getting ticketed. Good thing he's the king of "the best music." If he really wants to make life a bit annoying for the cop, he could try fighting the violation in court..
Cardi B was spotted out to dinner with her estranged husband, Offset, on Valentine's Day, but Cardi adamantly denies that the two are back together. Despite spending numerous holidays together like New Year's and Christmas after announcing their split in December, Cardi refuses to acknowledge that they are together.
The two were caught out to dinner in Miami as they tried to stagger their arrival to the restaurant to avoid being seen together. Offset arrived and took his time greeting fans, and then at midnight emerged from the restaurant with Cardi holding her phone up to her face while signing some autographs before they went to their vehicle.
Cardi has been upset by people speculating on her relationship with Offset. Despite the two claiming to have slept together since the breakup, she's gone on Twitter rants, being quite vocal about how they are not together.
Nicki was right.. cardi b did all that shit when nicki dropped her album just to go right back to offset— 💓💓That Girl 💓💓 (@therealcillaxo) February 16, 2024
People 101— 🌹 (@pwanna__) February 13, 2024
If they did it once they’ll do it again
E.g Offset fumbling Cardi B
Chilli is focused on her current relationship with Matthew Lawrence rather than worrying about Usher's story about how he proposed to her. The TLC singer-songwriter isn't giving Usher a second thought, as she seems very happy with her partner Matthew, and couldn't care less about Usher's feelings regarding the rejection.
Chilli is currently in Jamaica celebrating her man's birthday, as Lawrence turns 44 at Sandals. Sources told TMZ that Chilli takes marriage "very seriously" and she's not going to rush into a commitment like that until she's totally convinced that she and her partner are both ready for marriage.
She clearly didn't feel like Usher was the right man to marry, as Usher told People magazine that Chilli broke his heart two decades ago after she rejected him. This prompted him to start having trust issues with women, until of course he met his now-wife Jennifer Goicoechea, whom he married on Super Bowl Sunday.
I’m delusional because I still wanted Usher and Chilli to do what Ashanti and Nelly did😭it should’ve been them!— Hershey Blanco™ ツ (@HersheyWrites) February 13, 2024
Usher saying “I was always charming older ladies” in his new interview is pretty sad considering allegations against the adults in his life when he was a boy coming into the music industry. Him meeting Chilli when he was only 14 and she was 21 then going onto dating is weird too.— . (@Yaaaniee_) February 15, 2024
The Outer Banks star went ballistic in a hospital in Vegas, attacking several ER staffers before being restrained. North addressed the situation, saying he was having a very severe panic attack where he thought his life was in danger, adding that he doesn't remember much of the incident at all. He has since apologized to the hospital staff and says he will shed more light on his condition as time goes on.
TMZ obtained a police report stating that officers were dispatched to UMC Hospital Tuesday night for reports of an assault and battery that had occurred in the ER. According to the nurses and phlebotomist, Austin seemingly attacked them unprovoked as he threw fists and pushed them.
North allegedly punched a nurse in the head, shoved another nurse, and violently pushed the phlebotomist into a table before the phlebotomist hit him with a nearby tray out of self-defense. Cops then arrived after he was cuffed to a gurney, and they read him his Miranda rights as they notified him that he was under arrest for battery.
He was brought to jail and booked for misdemeanor battery before posting bond. While all of this is a journey, it's still unclear why Austin was in the ER. It's well known by his social media that Austin was having quite the weekend in Vegas before this incident. It's unclear if any of his activities led to his trip to the emergency room.
you all wanna joke about austin north getting arrested but yet have never experienced a severe anxiety attacks or a panic attacks…like that shit is real, it doesn’t justify what he did but from my own experience that shit makes you feel like you’re suffocating it’s not a joke— haley👽 | will herondale protector (@haleyunho) February 16, 2024
NOT AUSTIN NORTH GETTING ARRESTED WHAT— amelia⸆⸉ 🦢 (@dontblamelia) February 16, 2024
austin north justifying his actions bc of anxiety like stfu i’m having major anxiety rn and i’m not thinking the cure will be to go beat up three people 🗣️— natasha (@allegedlytasha) February 16, 2024
The 33-year-old actor was arrested in Sweden for marijuana possession of 2.43 grams. The actor was arrested in October at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm and was sentenced on Wednesday. Bill was ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 Swedish krona, which is about $4,000 US dollars, and will not face any jail time, probation, or parole.
Once the actor pays his fine, this ordeal will be done. Skarsgård pleaded guilty to the crime and submitted paperwork to the court, which a judge then used to sentence the actor. Bill comes from Swedish acting royalty, as his father Stellan and his brothers are all involved in the craft. Bill starred in Stephen King's "It," as well as delivering a stellar performance in "Barbarian."