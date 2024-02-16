5 People Having A Bad Week

Cardi B was spotted out to dinner with her estranged husband, Offset, on Valentine's Day, but Cardi adamantly denies that the two are back together. Despite spending numerous holidays together like New Year's and Christmas after announcing their split in December, Cardi refuses to acknowledge that they are together.

The two were caught out to dinner in Miami as they tried to stagger their arrival to the restaurant to avoid being seen together. Offset arrived and took his time greeting fans, and then at midnight emerged from the restaurant with Cardi holding her phone up to her face while signing some autographs before they went to their vehicle.

Cardi has been upset by people speculating on her relationship with Offset. Despite the two claiming to have slept together since the breakup, she's gone on Twitter rants, being quite vocal about how they are not together.