5 People Having a Bad Week

Before they can beware the ides of March these celebs need to get through February.
Natalie Portman addressed speculation about her alleged marital issues and cheating rumors involving her husband, Benjamin Millepied, during her interview with Vanity Fair. The discussion primarily centered around her latest film, "May December," but also delved into various other topics, including her personal life. Unfortunately, the interview did not provide much clarity on the matter.
When Vanity Fair writer Kenziah Weir questioned Portman about the spotlight on her marriage and how it felt, Portman swiftly responded, "It's terrible. I have no desire to contribute to it," effectively shutting down further discussion. Portman's remark alludes to allegations of infidelity against her husband, who is said to have had a fling with a climate activist.
As of now, neither Portman nor Millepied has confirmed whether they have separated or are still together. The couple, who have been married for 11 years, share two children. Portman also discussed her appreciation for living in both Paris and Los Angeles, and she often travels between the two cities. She mentioned that she spends a significant amount of time with friends who are not part of the TV or film industry
Hoda Kotb is prepared to move past the incident involving Kelly Rowland storming off the "Today" set. In fact, Kotb is eager for a chance to make amends. The morning news host revealed she has been in communication with Kelly via text since Thursday, attempting to arrange a future hosting date.
It's evident that Hoda holds Kelly in high regard, expressing admiration and respect for her as one of the NBC show's all-time favorites. Kotb emphasized Kelly's exceptional grace and graciousness, indicating that she bears no ill will towards her. Rowland's departure was prompted by issues with her dressing room conditions, prompting Kotb to offer to share her own dressing room on any future hosting occasions for Rowland.
Additionally, Kotb's fellow co-hosts have acknowledged that their dressing rooms also require improvements, citing the challenges of working in a historic building. It appears that Kelly and her team were dissatisfied with the dressing room setup last week, leading to her departure from the show after alternative options failed to meet her standards.
The singer posted the news on X with a raspy voice saying that he had to cancel the London show at The Roadhouse. Timberlake said it was "unfortunate" that he had to send the video out and that he had to cancel Friday's performance. He was sad because he had been in town all week prepping for the show.
Timberlake explained that he's been battling a bug, and thought he was getting over it, but then the bug seems to have won. Timberlake has been on tour promoting his upcoming record, "Everything I Thought I Was," and is currently doing shows across Europe.
Hopefully the singer will be able to put this bug behind him soon, and continue his tour. If time allows perhaps he'll come back to London to redo the show. The singer has been incredibly busy releasing his new song, "Drown" for fans to enjoy.
Justin Timberlake new album bout to be good. Two singles he dropped are 🔥— Sleeveless Hoodie Jay, The Man Of Steal (@ThisIsNotJay20) February 23, 2024
The actor has been transferred from North Kern State Prison, a medium-security facility, to the maximum-security Corcoran State Prison, and then subsequently to California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, which is classified as a medium-to-minimum-security prison.
Corcoran State Prison was once home to the infamous Charles Manson. While initial reports suggested that the move was prompted by concerns for Danny's "well-being," TMZ has refuted this claim.
There have been no recorded attacks on Danny at Corcoran or any other facility, nor have there been credible threats against the actor. The reason for Danny's frequent transfers is because North Kern primarily serves as a reception center for inmates entering the correctional system, rather than a long-term housing facility for those serving sentences, such as Masterson's conviction for rape.
Originally, Masterson's intended placement for serving his sentence was California Men's Colony, with Corcoran as a secondary option. However, when it was time for Masterson to leave North Kern, space was unavailable at CMC, leading to his temporary relocation to Corcoran.
Subsequently, a space became available at CMC, prompting Masterson's transfer there as it was his primary designated facility. If you've made it through this logistical explanation, congratulations — you now have a better understanding of how prison placements operate.
I read an article that said Danny Masterson was transferred to a different prison facility. Do you know what brings me extreme joy, in addition to the fact a rapist is behind bars? The fact that Scientology wasn’t able to use their power, money, and corruption to get him off!— Brandi is a fine girl (@Brandi_NE) February 20, 2024
Wendy's care team issued a press release containing what they described as a highly personal update, aiming to address speculation about her health. This announcement coincides with the imminent release of a new documentary chronicling Williams' challenges.
While Wendy Williams' struggles with Graves' disease and Lymphedema are widely known, they did not fully account for moments when she would lose her train of thought or behave erratically. Now, her team attributes these occurrences to these newly disclosed conditions.
Williams' diagnosis has allowed her to receive the necessary medical care for her survival. Her team further states that they are sharing this information about Wendy to raise awareness of her conditions and to shield her from unwarranted gossip about her life.
It appears that Wendy's team may be at odds with certain members of her family. Williams' relatives have been making media appearances, voicing their concerns and beliefs about her situation, including apprehension regarding the intentions of some individuals within her inner circle. As talked about in our 5 People Having A Bad Hump Day article.
There is honestly nothing anyone can do to stop Wendy Williams from being legendary. She was honest about her coke habits, her drinking problems, her divorce, and is now honest about her dementia. All she asked was that other celebs be honest about the mess they were doing.— gentrified hoodlum (@garcoxgang) February 23, 2024
Wendy Williams is one of the handful of celebrities whose relentless cruelty & mistreatment of BW particularly, earned my enduring dislike, despite that, there is nothing to enjoy in seeing her decline in this way.— Doreen🫶🏾 (@Doreenglm) February 23, 2024
I don’t believe this is Karma, I believe it is just life.
Wendy Williams being sick is "karma" but these politicians walking around with goat hearts and hydraulic knees without a care in the world? I'm not saying your belief in karma is wrong, I'm saying STFU because you sound dumb.— Arif "Felonious Munk" Shahid (@Felonious_munk) February 23, 2024