5 People Having a Bad Week

Natalie Portman addressed speculation about her alleged marital issues and cheating rumors involving her husband, Benjamin Millepied, during her interview with Vanity Fair. The discussion primarily centered around her latest film, "May December," but also delved into various other topics, including her personal life. Unfortunately, the interview did not provide much clarity on the matter.

When Vanity Fair writer Kenziah Weir questioned Portman about the spotlight on her marriage and how it felt, Portman swiftly responded, "It's terrible. I have no desire to contribute to it," effectively shutting down further discussion. Portman's remark alludes to allegations of infidelity against her husband, who is said to have had a fling with a climate activist.

As of now, neither Portman nor Millepied has confirmed whether they have separated or are still together. The couple, who have been married for 11 years, share two children. Portman also discussed her appreciation for living in both Paris and Los Angeles, and she often travels between the two cities. She mentioned that she spends a significant amount of time with friends who are not part of the TV or film industry