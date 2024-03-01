5 People Having a Bad Week

Having a bad week? You're not the only one. These celebrities are having a rough time. Take a look!
TMZ reports that singer Karol G had a harrowing experience on Thursday night while her private plane filled with smoke in the middle of the flight. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles.
Karol G, the Grammy-winning singer, wasn't alone on the flight. Sources report that 16 others were on the private jet as well. The aircraft took off from Hollywood Burbank Airport earlier on Thursday, but then turned around 70 miles into the flight after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.
Luckily, the plane landed safey and there were no injuries. Karol G has yet to comment on her terrifying travel experience.
TMZ reports that Tish Cyrus, mother to Miley and Noah Cyrus, allegedly stole her daughter's boyfriend and married him. Dominic Purcell, actor and former Prison Break star, who is now married to Tish Cyrus after her separation from Billy Ray, apparently dated Tish's daughter Noah, 24, first.
Dominic, 54, hasn't commented on the accusation. Neither have Tish or Noah. However, sources state that Noah skipped out on Tish's wedding to Dominic, possibly because she didn't want to see her ex marry her own mother.
Internet users are saying that the Cyrus family is an absolute mess. "It's giving Greek tragedy," one X user wrote.
According to TMZ, rapper Lil' Wayne told reporters that he was allegedly "treated like s**&" at the Lakers game on Thursday night. He's apparently livid about what went down at the Crypto.com area. Could Weezy F Baby be ready to cut ties with his beloved team?
It's not quite clear exactly what happened with Wayne as he made his way to Crypto.Com Arena to watch LA play the Washington Wizards, but Wayne took to X to say how poorly he was treated at the game. "Wow!" the rapper wrote. "Got treated like s$%t at the Laker game just now."
Weezy didn't specify what happened to him exactly, and has yet to offer an additional comment on his beef with the Lakers.
TMZ reports that Hailey Bieber, daughter to actor Stephen Baldwin, is irritated with her dad. Apparently, Baldwin took to the internet to, "ask the public for prayers for his daughter and her husband." Sources report that Hailey is angry with her father for saying anything.
Sources close to the Baldwins claim that Stephen's plea for guidance and prayers for his daughter and son-in-law wasn't completely out of nowhere. Apparently, it was related to something bad that's going on with the young couple.
The Biebers were seen leaving church recently looking, "pensive." Other than that, the couple haven't shown any obvious signs of trouble in their marriage. Hailey's alleged anger about her father's "prayer request," seems to indicate that Stephen stirred up some unwanted publicity for the couple.
PageSix reports that fans of Bachelor Nation's Joey Graziadei are concerned for the reality TV star. One fan commented on Instagram, "Why are his eyes so yellow? Is Joey okay?" After multiple fans of the Bachelor Nation heartthrob expressed concern about Joey's appearance, he took to the internet to offer them an explanation about his health.
Joey said on Instagram, “When I was in high school, I was sick for about a week and a half. After getting some bloodwork done, they found out that my bilirubin count was very high, which signaled that there could be a problem with my liver. They diagnosed me with something: Gilbert syndrome,” Graziadei said.
Joey continued, "It’s something that does affect the whites of my eyes. It makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow. My condition is a common liver condition in which the liver doesn’t properly process bilirubin."
Fortunately, aside from having yellow eyes on occasion, Joey is relatively healthy.
There you have it. Five people having a bad week.