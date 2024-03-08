5 People Having A Bad Week

Zendaya's mom on the HBO show Euphoria is doing everything she can to make ends meet while the show is on a bit of a hiatus. King isn't sure why there's a holdup in production but alluded to the paparazzi that she's doing okay.

King is currently working at her Blue Tree Cafe in Fort Lauderdale, but despite jokes she recently made about not being able to pay rent, she seems to be doing just fine. Her stand-up comedy and her cafe seem to be providing her with proficient means for her to survive.

While King awaits the new season to resume filming, fans might be wondering when the next season will air since season 2 aired back in 2022. Snags in the process have caused delays, including the writers' strike and the tragic passing of Angus Cloud. On top of Zendaya's incredibly busy career, finding time to film seems to be impossible.