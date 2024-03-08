5 People Having A Bad Week

March is here and it's evidently clear that these 5 people are having a bad time.
Zendaya's mom on the HBO show Euphoria is doing everything she can to make ends meet while the show is on a bit of a hiatus. King isn't sure why there's a holdup in production but alluded to the paparazzi that she's doing okay.
King is currently working at her Blue Tree Cafe in Fort Lauderdale, but despite jokes she recently made about not being able to pay rent, she seems to be doing just fine. Her stand-up comedy and her cafe seem to be providing her with proficient means for her to survive.
While King awaits the new season to resume filming, fans might be wondering when the next season will air since season 2 aired back in 2022. Snags in the process have caused delays, including the writers' strike and the tragic passing of Angus Cloud. On top of Zendaya's incredibly busy career, finding time to film seems to be impossible.
nika king's agent if you're checking online...you got WORK to do— vic🪞🏹 (@videovicxen) March 4, 2024
Brittany Mahomes was seen having fun in the sun with her children on a Mexico vacation. The 28-year-old was spotted walking around, tending to her family despite dealing with a fractured back that stems from her two pregnancies. While anyone who's suffered a back injury may know that playing with kids doesn't seem like what will heal your injury, but none of us are Brittany Mahomes.
She seems to be doing it all and more. Brittany's husband, Patrick, was there providing assistance to his wife, taking care of the kids after the beach portion of their day. Brittany and her Chiefs star are hoping that the family vacation will help mend her back.
Elon Musk is not a fan of MacKenzie Scott's charitable efforts as he criticized her for donating billions to charities supporting women and minorities. Musk vented about Bezos' ex wife on X Wednesday writing, "Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be listed among 'Reasonsthat Western Civiliazation died'."
Musk has a history of complaining about what Scott does with her money. In 2022, he linked hostility toward his companies to 'Mackenzie's donation to PACS posing as charities." Elon has been pretty upfront about his stance on diversity, equity and inclusion. The billionaire has been accused of sexism over the years.
Scott has quite the resume for her philanthropic efforts. After divorcing Bezos in 2019 she pledged to donate half of the money she got in the divorce which was nearly $37 billion. Scott has stayed true to her word giving away around $16.5 billion to over 1,900 different organizations.
Andy Cohen is threatening a lawsuit against Leah McSweeney because of her allegations against him. The Bravo star, who was sued by McSweeney in a lawsuit last week, sent a letter to Leah through his attorneys, making it obvious that they believe her allegations of cocaine use against Andy are false and defamatory.
Cohen's lawyers claim that virtually everything in McSweeney's lawsuit is baseless and false but demand that McSweeney immediately retract her statement regarding the cocaine claim. Andy's counsel states that "Mr. Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member on any Real Housewives show or with any other Bravo employee. The absence of any reasonable basis to make such allegations is confirmed by your pleading itself."
Cohen's attorneys say they believe Leah levied these allegations against Andy to get headlines and clout for a quick payday. McSweeney's attorney offered a rebuttal by saying, "That Andy Cohen had his counsel and PR agents write a threatening letter to give to the press is hardly surprising. Mr. Cohen is accustomed to using his power in the media to scare and intimidate people like Ms. McSweeney so that they will not speak out."
The internet voiced their opinion on the matter:
CDC now says it’s actually fine to hit the slopes with Andy Cohen— Cannie Oakley: Local Cryptid (@Staceballs) March 4, 2024
I’m sorry but do people really think it’s a huge revelation that Andy cohen, a wealthy, gay male, reality tv host in New York does cocaine lol— 🏴☠️ (@cursedkief) February 29, 2024
The former executive producer of American Idol is embroiled in controversy as Paula Abdul produces alleged texts from him that prove he sexually harassed her. Melissa Eubanks, Abdul's attorney, said, "Nigel is victim-shaming Paula and cherry-picking from years of communications between them as he tries to discredit the allegations she brought against him in her sexual assault lawsuit in December."
Nigel's legal response to Paula's suit included alleged emails she sent him, with Nigel claiming the emails gave off a friendly and loving vibe between them after the time Paula alleged he sexually assaulted her.
Paula's team is firing back, saying Nigel fails to understand the power dynamic in their relationship, where Lythgoe was a powerful exec/her boss and Paula worked under him as a judge on the reality competition shows he executive produced.
Paula's team said that those emails are just Paula placating his ego with "positive messaging," a tactic many women use to deal with men abusing their power. Paula claims to have a text from Nigel on March 8, 2014, where he writes, "When you get back to LA, will you please make love to me! Slowly and lovingly!" Paula says she didn't dignify that text with a response, but that doesn't stop Nigel as he allegedly sends another text that reads, "I'll take that as a YES then!"
If these messages are real it's clear Nigel crossed a boundary. Time will tell what consequences the exec will face if these allegations are real. Would be quite odd for Abdul to make these claims if they weren't real.