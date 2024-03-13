5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
Lily Allen, former "Smile" singer, recently made an appearance on the Radio Times Podcast. Allen spoke candidly about her relationship to motherhood. "My children ruined my career. It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t."
Allen went on to say, "Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative. But, you know, my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some, like, nasty scars that I’m not willing to, you know, repeat on mine."
Allen didn't stop there. Lily continued to lament her music career saying, "I mean, I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of, like, you know, pop stardom, totally ruined it. I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people. But whatever."
PageSix reports that despite Emma Stone's win at the Oscars this past Sunday, fans were concerned about her wardrobe malfunction. When Stone graced the stage after snagging the award for Best Actress in Poor Things, she pointed to her dress which had split apart in the back. At the end of her acceptance speech she said, "Don't look at my dress."
Stone admitted in a post-award show interview that she, "busted the dress during I'm Just Ken." Emma is referring to Ryan Gosling's performance of Barbie's I'm Just Ken, where Gosling sang the hit number from Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster. Emma was apparently rocking out so hard that she "broke her dress."
Luckily, someone "sewed the dress back together" before the end of the ceremony.
Dead to Me star Christina Applegate recently admitted to "hating" having multiple sclerosis. Applegate told People Magazine in a heartfelt interview that she is not coping well with her diagnosis.
Applegate said, "My symptoms are worse in the morning, like crazy-town bad. The pain and the numbness and the balance. It’s horrible. So of course first thing in the morning, I’m real pissed off about it all. But I don’t want to be like this always."
Christina also spoke about how MS has affected her relationship to her daughter. "My daughter’s had to see the loss of her mom, in the way that I was a mom with her. Dancing with her every day. Picking her up from school every day."
Applegate continued," Working at her school, working in the library. Being present, out of the house, out of my bed. She doesn’t see those things anymore."
Christina went on, " If she comes in my room and sees I’m laying on my side, she knows she can’t ask me to do anything. And that breaks me. Because I love doing stuff for my kid. I love making her food and bringing it to her, but I just can’t sometimes. But I try. I try."
Fans of Applegate expressed their sympathy for the star.
Olivia Munn announced Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in Spring 2023 and had a double mastectomy shortly thereafter, PageSix reports.
In March 2023, Munn's doctor encouraged the actress to go for an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy. The procedures confirmed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts, which is an “aggressive, fast moving cancer.”
Sources report that Munn underwent a double mastectomy 30 days later and has gone through four surgeries total over the past 10 months. Munn is apparently, "feeling better," but still, "struggling with the shock of it all."
We hope Olivia continues to recover!
PageSix reports that Paris Hilton is livid with her uncle and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Mauricio Umansky. The socialite took to Instagram Tuesday to slam Umansky, who is recently divorced from RHOBH star Kyle Richards for, "talking sh&t about her dad, Rick Hilton."
Umansky, who is promoting his new Bravo show Buying Beverly Hills, said in a promotional video for the show, "I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton & Hyland. And when I say f–ked, you know, like, today I’m happy, but there was a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland." PageSix is implying that Umansky felt he was "done dirty" by the Hiltons.
Paris was not happy with the accusation. In response to Umansky's claim, the socialite wrote on social media, "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family-especially in the press. “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."
Umnaksy has yet to reply to Paris's insult.
There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a bad hump day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.