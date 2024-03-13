5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Lily Allen, former "Smile" singer, recently made an appearance on the Radio Times Podcast. Allen spoke candidly about her relationship to motherhood. "My children ruined my career. It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t."

Allen went on to say, "Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative. But, you know, my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some, like, nasty scars that I’m not willing to, you know, repeat on mine."

Allen didn't stop there. Lily continued to lament her music career saying, "I mean, I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of, like, you know, pop stardom, totally ruined it. I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people. But whatever."