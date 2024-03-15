5 People Having a Bad Week

During the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Alcaraz was playing against Alexander Zverev. With the match tied 1-1, Alcaraz could be seen swinging his racket at some flying pests before realizing that wasn't going to solve the problem.

While sideline officials explained the situation to the audience, the tennis star began wildly swinging his racket before sprinting off the court to hide from the bees, as if he were hiding from a killer in a movie.

His agent said that the world number 2 ranked tennis player took a sting to the forehead but played through it after the match resumed. The tennis star gave an interview afterward where he said, "I'm not going to lie, I'm a little afraid of bees." A little?

4. Pierce Brosnan because he plead guilty in his Yellowstone case.