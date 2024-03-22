5 People Having a Bad Week

March madness has begun for college basketball fans, but these 5 celebs are mad for other reasons.
Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared on "Hot Ones" when host Sean Evans asked her about Cord Jefferson, the writer/director of "American Fiction," where he stated that Hollywood should be investing in smaller indie projects like "American Fiction." Paltrow expressed her agreement with this sentiment.
She feels that studios are increasingly investing their resources solely into big-budget superhero flicks, leading to a decline in the quality of work. Paltrow suggests that studios are attempting the impossible task of catering to as many people as possible while still maintaining uniqueness and substance.
Despite her involvement in seven Marvel films as Pepper Potts, the love interest of Iron Man, it seems that even the allure of Marvel money won't keep actors content in a "boring" work environment.
An update to our earlier speculations on Kate. People are still speculating over Kate Middleton's sudden disappearance from the spotlight, with some experts now suggesting that something may have happened in the operating room. TMZ is releasing a new documentary where they spoke with Dr. George Crawford about the theory.
Dr. Crawford weighed in on the speculation that Middleton may have undergone a hysterectomy and how sometimes that procedure can go poorly. There is potential for extra organs to be removed out of necessity, which would require a longer hospitalization.
Nobody quite knows what the original surgery was for, but others are speculating that doctors may have found something concerning while Middleton was in for her original procedure. Piers Morgan weighed in, saying that Kate had gotten quite thin in the wake of her surgery and she didn't look the way she was portrayed in that Mother's Day photo.
Kate has been out of the spotlight for nearly 3 months, which has fueled a load of conspiracy theories about what's going on. This is in addition to her 2-week hospital stay and her Mother's Day photoshop ordeal. All these things probably have a non-dramatic, normal explanation, but when you're part of the royal family, everything is dramatic.
Major League Baseball is investigating the current face of the MLB after Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was implicated in a gambling scandal. Ippei gave conflicting stories about whether Ohtani was aware of his gambling debts, initially claiming that Ohtani was well aware and even loaned him money to cover the debt, then later stating that the MLB star had no idea.
Ohtani's attorney claims that the athlete "has been a victim of massive theft." The MLB has launched an investigation to uncover the truth, not necessarily because they believe Shohei has done something malicious, but because sports gambling poses a threat to the integrity of professional sports leagues.
Athletes have lost their careers for placing bets on sports. Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely in 2022 for most of the season after placing $1,500 in bets on NFL games before being reinstated. Pete Rose was banned for life in 1989 for admitting to wagering on games. NBA referee Tim Donaghy was betting on games he officiated in the NBA before losing his job and being sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
The outcome of the investigation could have lasting impacts for Ohtani and the MLB, especially given how beloved Ohtani is within the larger MLB fanbase.
Kate Middleton drama and Shohei Ohtani drama happening at the same time is going to give so many couples something to talk about at dinner. It's going to keep some relationships alive for an extra month at least.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 22, 2024
The actor rumored to be the next James Bond spoke to Rolling Stone, saying that all the criticism about his marriage is unfair. The actor said the reason why it works is because Aaron says he has an 'old soul thanks to being a child actor.' This also implies that he thinks that 57 is old. Aaron, you're in your 30s; you've been old to our Gen Z overlords since you were 25.
Aaron claims his timeline is different than most who began acting professionally at 6 years old, and what most people were doing at 20, he was doing at 13. Honestly, I hope that isn't true. ATJ's relationship has been heavily criticized because his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, is a director who cast him in 'Nowhere Boy' when he was 17 and she was 41.
Aaron and Sam got married a few years after 'Nowhere Boy' in 2012 and have since had two daughters. Aaron doesn't care about how the public perceives his personal life because he's just enjoying his life.
a lot of grown men are about to start stanning aaron taylor johnson for being bond but they dont know him like i know him. i watched angus thongs and perfect snogging— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) March 20, 2024
TMZ is reporting that Owens was fired from her hosting job at the Daily Wire allegedly because her bosses believed that Owens was promoting antisemitism. The conservative media company announced it was parting ways with Candace on Friday, March 22nd.
Candace and fellow Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro had a very public feud on social media about their political views. The final straw evidently was when Candace went on the Fresh and Fit podcast and discussed her rift with Ben. Every time Ben was mentioned, there was a 'cha-ching' sound effect that highlighted an antisemitic trope.
Executives were upset that Candace didn't say anything to defend Ben or call out the antisemitism. In fairness to Owens, the sound effect could've been added in post. Candace went on the Breakfast Club recently and tried to address her feud with Ben, saying she just wants peace.
Candace Owens spent years fear mongering about cancel culture on the left only to be canceled by her friends on the right 🤣— Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) March 22, 2024