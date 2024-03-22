5 People Having a Bad Week

Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared on "Hot Ones" when host Sean Evans asked her about Cord Jefferson, the writer/director of "American Fiction," where he stated that Hollywood should be investing in smaller indie projects like "American Fiction." Paltrow expressed her agreement with this sentiment.

She feels that studios are increasingly investing their resources solely into big-budget superhero flicks, leading to a decline in the quality of work. Paltrow suggests that studios are attempting the impossible task of catering to as many people as possible while still maintaining uniqueness and substance.

Despite her involvement in seven Marvel films as Pepper Potts, the love interest of Iron Man, it seems that even the allure of Marvel money won't keep actors content in a "boring" work environment.

4. Kate Middleton because people are now saying something went wrong with her surgery.