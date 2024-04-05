5 People Having a Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping April takes a turn for the better.
Britney is still thinking about Sam Asghari because she posted a loving video of the two of them during their relationship. Spears posted a video on Instagram that she later deleted, which featured a clip of Britney and Sam going through dance choreography together before Sam picks her up and swings her around.
Britney wrote in the caption, "The time he picked me up... it's weird because there are always strange turns for relationships with friends, family, or your loved ones in the rollercoaster of any journey you're on with someone!!! Looking back is hard sometimes but it's honestly crucial... I'm honestly too sensitive in most situations."
Britney clearly is looking back at her relationship and probably missing her partner. Hopefully she's not looking at pictures of Sam in the morning and then suddenly it's a year later. It makes sense that Britney is still processing her relationship with Sam. The couple had been together for 7 years before beginning their divorce process.
Lily Allen shared her honest opinions about Beyoncé's new country album, Cowboy Carter, and she tried to drag Bey for "trying too hard." Lily broke down the album on her podcast "Miss Me?" zeroing in on Bey's cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene."
Lily said she found the decision to redo the legendary song a "weird" move in the first place. Lily said, "I just feel like it's quite an interesting thing to do when you're trying to tackle a new genre and you choose the biggest song in that genre to cover. I mean, you do you, Beyoncé, and she literally is doing her. Or is she doing Dolly?"
Lily clearly doesn't think Beyoncé, the most awarded artist in Grammy history, has the clout to tackle one of country's biggest songs. Maybe if Beyoncé had 33 Grammys instead of 32, Lily would give Beyoncé permission to cover "Jolene."
did lily allen genuinely think that a single person on this planet was awaiting her opinion on beyonce's country album— Gemma the Gemini (@GemmaBarrettMUA) April 5, 2024
Lily Allen’s distain for Beyonce is what I expect from a frowsy, Vitamin D-deficient white woman from England.— Rae The Writer (@WriteAsRae) April 4, 2024
The exceptional often trigger the unremarkable.
Lily Allen currently resents everything that shines a light on what she’s failed at—including her own children.
Joe Rogan criticized "The View" after he had Coleman Hughes on his podcast and recounted what he felt was a bad experience on the show. Coleman got into a testy exchange with Sunny Hostin over the topic of race and color blindness. Coleman has a book that argues that society needs to focus less on race and more on class and socioeconomic status.
Coleman believes that Sunny unfairly attacked him for that. Sunny accused Coleman of being a pawn for people with conservative right-wing agendas. Coleman defended himself and refuted the implication that he was being co-opted to push anyone's agenda but his own.
Sunny asked him what he would tell people who might call him a "charlatan" for peddling these viewpoints? Joe shared his thoughts on the matter, saying he wasn't surprised that Coleman felt ambushed because, in Joe's opinion, "The View" is a "rabies-infested hen house."
Coleman didn't push back on Joe's articulate defense of color-blindness but did note that he believed the live studio audience agreed with his point of view. Watch out ladies of the view a bunch of "alpha" men who didn't know about your show now know your show exists!
TMZ obtained court documents alleging some heavy accusations against Brad Pitt. The documents allege that Pitt physically abused Jolie before the plane incident in September 2016, which Jolie maintains involved Brad putting hands on their child despite authorities clearing him of wrongdoing.
They write that, "While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him."
There are no specific details of the abuse pre-2016, but Jolie's team is clearly insinuating that there is more to tell from her side. This is all coming out because Brad is suing Jolie for trying to sell her shares of a winery to a third party without signing a reworked NDA.
Brad's team is saying the exact opposite, stating that this is par for the course when Jolie doesn't get her way. They say Jolie is putting out false and misleading information to change the narrative and confuse the public. Brad's team says he knows these claims don't hold any water because they've already been litigated, and the NDA he wants her to sign is focused solely on business.
Diddy's ex-employee Rodney Jones, whose lawsuit may have sparked the federal investigation, is not one of the witnesses the feds are interviewing, but he sure would like to be. Diddy's ex, Cassie, has been in touch with the authorities and is cooperating alongside others who've made claims against the mogul.
You would presume that the Feds would want to interview Rodney because he is currently suing Diddy for sexual assault, but for now, the Feds are letting Rodney keep his story to himself. TMZ sources say Rodney is willing to cooperate with the authorities if they contact him. Rodney will just be waiting nicely by his phone if the call comes.
Diddy has still yet to be charged with anything, but Rodney already feels vindicated after seeing Diddy's homes get raided by authorities. Diddy faces several civil suits in the meantime while he awaits the verdict from the Feds. Maybe it'll all change if the authorities just give Rodney a call.