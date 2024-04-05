5 People Having a Bad Week

Britney is still thinking about Sam Asghari because she posted a loving video of the two of them during their relationship. Spears posted a video on Instagram that she later deleted, which featured a clip of Britney and Sam going through dance choreography together before Sam picks her up and swings her around.

Britney wrote in the caption, "The time he picked me up... it's weird because there are always strange turns for relationships with friends, family, or your loved ones in the rollercoaster of any journey you're on with someone!!! Looking back is hard sometimes but it's honestly crucial... I'm honestly too sensitive in most situations."

Britney clearly is looking back at her relationship and probably missing her partner. Hopefully she's not looking at pictures of Sam in the morning and then suddenly it's a year later. It makes sense that Britney is still processing her relationship with Sam. The couple had been together for 7 years before beginning their divorce process.