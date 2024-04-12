5 People Having A Bad Week

Uh-oh, April has not been kind to these 5 celebrities.
In interviews with Elle magazine, the singer turned the conversation to Costner and made her open comments about their 'special connection.' Jewel was blushing as she said, 'He's a great person. The public fascination is intense for sure.' Jewel didn't go as far as to confirm the two were a pair, but she certainly didn't say she wasn't.
TMZ broke the story in December 2023 as the couple was photographed getting cozy at a fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation on Richard Branson's Necker Island. Another source told TMZ that the pair flew to the Caribbean together and were inseparable and flirty for more than a week, lighting up each other's presence.
In the same period of time, Kevin was involved in a messy divorce with Christine Baumgartner, to whom he was married for 18 years. Kevin and Christine finalized their divorce in February of 2024. Jewel was once married to Ty Murray, a rodeo cowboy, from 2008 to 2014 before they got divorced.
Mr. and Mrs. StealYourPartner are fully out, as the couple was photographed and videoed sharing PDA with each other during a night out in Las Vegas. TMZ obtained video of Ethan and Ariana sticking to each other as they dined at Nobu. The couple was in Vegas to promote 'Wicked' at CinemaCon, and while they fulfilled their obligations, they were still clearly very into each other.
The event was packed with other 'Wicked' stars like Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, but the two were clearly just laser-focused on each other. They tried to keep a low profile, with their security teams bringing them in through the back, but their star power and the drama around their relationship took center stage.
The two got together after Ariana split from her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and Ethan ended his 4-year marriage to Lilly Jay to be with each other. They met on the set of 'Wicked,' which sparked their real-life romance. Ariana has since used the criticisms coming her way for her new track 'Yes, And?'. I'm not sure if people are dragging Ethan because nobody really knew who he was until his relationship with Grande, but I'm sure he'll use this for some part of his career.
“how did ethan slater pull ariana grande???” they’re literally both big ass theatre nerds 😭 like be fr— ry✩ (@virgosgrande) April 8, 2024
mind you ariana grande, a homewrecker, destroyed a whole ass family which is more than confirmed with lilly’s (ethan slater’s ex-wife) own statement but y’all believed aricaca’s alligator tears in wcbf regarding dalton without any kind of statement in contrast. https://t.co/qt2KAwWvj4— ً🪶 TTPD 5TH AOTY (@hyinfidelity) April 7, 2024
West's Malibu mansion was listed at $53 million but is now been reduced to $39 million. Even though the location is pristine turns out nobody really wants the shell of a mansion for $53 million. Pictures of the home show that it is basically just the shell of a home. No walls or rooms or anything really installed.
Whoever buys the home as a huge renovation project ahead of them, maybe HGTV should start a show called millionaire's trying to sell their homes, but failing? Kanye has enlisted "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim to make the sale happen. Jason told TMZ that he wasn't worried about the reno needs because it's essentially a blank canvas for whatever the new owner wants.
Jeezy is asking for primary custody of his and Jeannie Mai's child Monaco as he alleges that Jeannie isn't taking care of Monaco herself. The rapper just filed new legal docs obtained by TMZ asking a judge to toss out the current cusotdy and parenting arrangment that they hashed out in mediation. Jeezy now requests that his daughter live with him full-time.
Jeezy says he intially agreed to move to the basement amid their breakup. Since that arrangment he says Jeannie moved out of their family home and took Moncao with her. Jeezy alleges ever since Jeannie's move she has tasked her brother and mom with care for the 2-year-old. She claims Jeannie's travel schedule isn't good for their child and adds that Jeannie has withheld his parenting time with Monaco for nearly 2 months.
Jeezy claims that she child would have a more stable life if he has primary custody and that's what he wants the judge to enforce. This development is after Jeannie responded to Jeezy's claims that she was "gatekeeping Monaco" from him. Jeannie alleged that she had accomodated all of Jeezy's visitation requests. The divorce is firing up and the two are clearly not holding back any punches.
J.K. Rowling recently said she has no plans on making up with former 'Harry Potter' stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. The anti-trans author has faced immense amoutns of backlash for her transphobic views over the years. She even recently posted a newly released medical review that lambasted gender affirming care treatments for young people on X.
Rowling made it clear she wouldn't forgive the actors for their stances. "Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable woman reliant on single sex spaces."
Emma and Daniel weren't the only 'Harry Potter' cast memebrs to speak out against J.K. and her decision to share transphobic viewpoints. Harry Melling, Evanna Lynch and Jason Isaacs have all weighed in at one point over the years. Looks like Rowling is still standing alone on this hill.
They say trans people never shutup about being trans, but the people who spend every day trashing trans people are way sadder.— stacy (@stacycay) April 12, 2024
If they killed every trans person in England tomorrow, JK Rowling’s life wouldn’t change at all. But she logs on every day to talk about us. Pathetic.