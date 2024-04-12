5 People Having A Bad Week

In interviews with Elle magazine, the singer turned the conversation to Costner and made her open comments about their 'special connection.' Jewel was blushing as she said, 'He's a great person. The public fascination is intense for sure.' Jewel didn't go as far as to confirm the two were a pair, but she certainly didn't say she wasn't.

TMZ broke the story in December 2023 as the couple was photographed getting cozy at a fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation on Richard Branson's Necker Island. Another source told TMZ that the pair flew to the Caribbean together and were inseparable and flirty for more than a week, lighting up each other's presence.

In the same period of time, Kevin was involved in a messy divorce with Christine Baumgartner, to whom he was married for 18 years. Kevin and Christine finalized their divorce in February of 2024. Jewel was once married to Ty Murray, a rodeo cowboy, from 2008 to 2014 before they got divorced.