5 People Having A Bad Week

As we reported earlier this week, Hollywood producer Carol Baum publicly stated that the actress wasn't "pretty or talented," which was her takeaway after watching Sydney's rom-com, "Anyone But You." Sydney's reps hit back at the remarks, slamming Carol for publicly tearing down another woman producer. Carol doesn't understand the "craze" around Sydney, even going as far as asking her USC students to explain it to he

Scott Sedita told TMZ that Sydney is a well-trained actress whose career started as a teen. He said that he agrees that Sydney doesn't have "supermodel" good looks, but she's beautiful for a myriad of other reasons.

He went on to say, "Sydney is beautifiul because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features that camera angles pick up on." Scott gave us the scoop now we know for sure that Sydney is beautiful and talented.