5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebrities are hoping April ends sooner rather than later.
As we reported earlier this week, Hollywood producer Carol Baum publicly stated that the actress wasn't "pretty or talented," which was her takeaway after watching Sydney's rom-com, "Anyone But You." Sydney's reps hit back at the remarks, slamming Carol for publicly tearing down another woman producer. Carol doesn't understand the "craze" around Sydney, even going as far as asking her USC students to explain it to he
Scott Sedita told TMZ that Sydney is a well-trained actress whose career started as a teen. He said that he agrees that Sydney doesn't have "supermodel" good looks, but she's beautiful for a myriad of other reasons.
He went on to say, "Sydney is beautifiul because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features that camera angles pick up on." Scott gave us the scoop now we know for sure that Sydney is beautiful and talented.
Of course we could always go back to Sydney's past work for evidence in case Scott Sedita wasn't selling you. Sydney has blown up since she landed a role on Euphoria, which even got her an Emmy nomination in 2022 (while also being nominated for her work in White Lotus). While her latest films haven't been box office hits, it seems critics are laying it all at her feet which you can decide is fair or not.
Kanye is in a bit of hot water after a man allegedly grabbed Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife. Kanye's reps say that "grabbed" is inadequate and are now alleging that Bianca was physically assaulted. Cops are investigating as they were told Kanye punched a man in the face on Tuesday night.
Bianca and Kanye left after the alleged incident, and the victim did not need any medical treatment; guess Kanye hasn't been hitting the gym. Police will reach out to Kanye for a statement and interview witnesses.
A man sued Kanye earlier this year, claiming the rapper hit him in downtown L.A. after saying "I'm going to make a f^%&ing example of you." Clearly it was not a good enough example.
Ne-Yo recently said he thinks polygamists should be allowed to marry multiple people to TMZ. Ne-Yo was with his two partners. While Ne-Yo is polyamorous, he is not a polygamist as he isn't married to his partners. Polyamory is just having intimate relationships with more than one person, while polygamy is being married to multiple people.
Ne-Yo believes that consenting adults should do whatever they want in their love lives as long as everyone is happy with it. He believes the government shouldn't have a say in how you decide to live in your relationship. Despite Ne-Yo's advocacy for non-heteronormative relationship standards, he's not lobbying for change in D.C.
The laws aren't affecting his personal life, and he's not sure if he wants to marry multiple people. TMZ asks why he hasn't written any music about dating multiple people, and Ne-Yo said because this is his first relationship with two women.
Ne-Yo has been polyamorous since his divorce with his ex-wife, Crystal Renay. It seems ever since Ne-Yo has enjoyed a non-monogamous lifestyle, which is becoming increasingly popular these days. Ne-Yo may not be lobbying to change laws today, but he's sure changing perceptions of this law.
Ne-Yo a%# got 2 girlfriends and prolly STILL cheatin— taurus y moi (@MeMyselfAnNy) April 19, 2024
Antonio Brown is still trying to stay relevant by trying to tear down the WNBA's newest star Caitlin Clark. Brown took to X to post inappropriate things about Clark in what people think is an attempt to be funny, it's unclear since it seemed to have the set up of a joke, but seemingly he replaced any punchlines with crass remarks.
Clark just blocked Brown for his comments and then Brown complained by calling Clark :Craker of the Day." Clark joins a list of people who have blocked Brown including Tom Brady, Joe Biden, and Damar Hamlin. Blocking Brown might be in indication of future success for Clark. Look out world Clark is going to win a Superbowl and become the President of the United States!
Antonio Brown must be afraid of strong women. Why else would he show his butt so much.— dan (@DanCurr21050862) April 19, 2024
I wish people would stop enabling Antonio Brown that dude is not funny and his behavior is erratic and borderline creepy.— Black Dada Nihilismus (@Deuce1042) April 18, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian is defending herself against people who are judging her body for not being as fit as her sisters. For Kourtney's 45th birthday Kim posted a picture of her, Khloe and Kourtney on a recent beach trip. Fans suggested Kourtney wasn't going to like the pic because she wasn't looking as trim as her sisters.
Kourtney shut taht down real quick with a message that clearly demonstrated she loved her body regardless of its size. Kourtney said, "I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids...and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy."
Kourtney has had to unfortunately defender her post-baby body in recent months. Kourtney welcomed her newest son Rocky with Travis Barker in November. She encouraged her followers to be kinder to themselves as postpartum bodies are still recovering from giving birth.