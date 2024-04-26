5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping May brings better times.
The supermodel was caught on film this week getting emotional during a police traffic stop in Surfside, Florida. Originally it was believed Gisele was doing the classic cry when you get pulled over trick to get out of a ticket (it's never worked for me, and most of the time the cop just points at me and laughs).
But the cause of her traffic breakdown was actually because she was rattled by aggressive photographers. She expressed concern to the cops about the paparazzi and said she was driving erratically trying to stay away from them.
Gisele said, "I'm so tired. Everywhere I go I have these f%^#ing guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can't do nothing. I just want to live my life." The cop informs Gisele that he can't stop them from taking pictures, which is not what the model wanted to hear. The supermodel is learning the hard way that the costs of fame never really go away, but at least she's rich.
The 2024 rap wars continue and Drake, Kendrick, and J. Cole aren't the only ones entering the fray. Gucci Mane has stepped up but not to take on anybody in the Big 3, but to take on the inflamed Diddy. Gucci Mane dropped a new track called, "TakeDat" using Diddy's catchphrase against him.
Gucci opens the song by saying, "I'm just f#&^$ing around, but No Diddy" and proceeds to use that as the hook while also making a sly reference to Diddy's ex ... "I got a young Miami b#%^h from the city / I'm spending money like a trick (No Diddy)."
Gucci makes reference to underage girls, Kid Cudi's car blowing up and 50 Cent. Gucci is hoping jumping in on rap beefs will help sell albums. Whether or not he had beef with Diddy, he better have someone watch his car.
Emma Stone is trying to shut down the notion she was pissed at Jimmy Kimmel when he made fun of her movie, "Poor Things," while he hosted the Oscars this year. Emma went viral during the award show after cameras panned to her after Kimmel's joke where she seemingly called Jimmy a "prick."
The cameras caught her mouthing something immediately after Jimmy's joke, but now Emma is telling the Hollywood Reporter she didn't mind the joke at all. Emma claims she's not offended easily so it's unlikely that she would get upset with Jimmy for his roasts. Basically, she's saying Kimmel needs to pick up his roasting skills if he wants to get under her skin.
Emma did win the Acadaemy Award for Best Actress for her performance so at the end of the day the Jimmy moment is not the 2024 Oscar moment to remember for the actress.
Jeannie Mai is not letting Jeezy have the last word as their bitter divorce saga continues. She has asked a judge to deny Jeezy custody of their child because she claims he's reckless and abusive, while Jeezy denies the allegations.
Mai filed legal documents that TMZ obtained, which, if true, are a bombshell against Jeezy, who is seeking to throw away the current custody agreement so he can gain full custody. Jeannie Mai has provided what's purportedly photo evidence of abuse. Jeannie outlines a few different occasions of alleged abuse, claiming Jeezy is prone to explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence.
Jeannie cites one alleged incident from April 2022 when she says they were at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco and claims Jeezy choked her from behind while she was going up some stairs, and alleges he even pushed her down those same stairs. Jeannie also claims that Jeezy crashed a golf cart they were both in because he was intoxicated, as well as leaving firearms around the house.
For all of these reasons, Jeannie wants the judge to throw away Jeezy's request for full custody. Jeezy has denied all of Jeannie's allegations, taking to Instagram to address them. Jeezy wrote, "It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play, and at this time, my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.
The prosecutors who secured Weinstein's guilty verdict are not worried one bit about it being overturned, as they believe their case was consistent with state law. A representative for the D.A.'s office says California law allows for the introduction of 'propensity evidence' in sexual assault cases. The prosecutors used evidence of Weinstein's sexual assaults in other jurisdictions to bolster their case.
Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his crimes, and the D.A.'s office is confident it will hold up under appellate court scrutiny. The office is so certain the conviction will stand that the current District Attorney, George Gascón, was more than happy to go on the record with the LA Times, stating he's entirely comfortable with the conviction's validity.
