5 People Having A Bad Week

The supermodel was caught on film this week getting emotional during a police traffic stop in Surfside, Florida. Originally it was believed Gisele was doing the classic cry when you get pulled over trick to get out of a ticket (it's never worked for me, and most of the time the cop just points at me and laughs).

But the cause of her traffic breakdown was actually because she was rattled by aggressive photographers. She expressed concern to the cops about the paparazzi and said she was driving erratically trying to stay away from them.

Gisele said, "I'm so tired. Everywhere I go I have these f%^#ing guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can't do nothing. I just want to live my life." The cop informs Gisele that he can't stop them from taking pictures, which is not what the model wanted to hear. The supermodel is learning the hard way that the costs of fame never really go away, but at least she's rich.