5 People Having a Bad Week

Having a bad week? You're not alone. These celebs cannot catch a break. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Britney Spears is currently nursing a bruised and swollen foot after allegedly getting into a fight with her new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. Spears shared a disturbing video to Instagram this past Thursday from the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, and blamed her mom, Lynne, for apparently "stirring up the drama."
Spears said in the video, "I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot just to show proof. It’s so bad. F–g idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau, and I fell embarrassed myself and that’s it. Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary, and all I needed was ice."
Spears continued, "It is actually pretty bad, but s–t happens."
Britney continued in the Instagram rant, "I haven't talked to (my mom) in six months and she called right after it happened before the news (of the foot) being out. I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it !!!"
Lynne Spears has yet to comment on Britney's harsh accusations.
Internet users freaked when Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department dropped a couple weeks ago. In TSwift's song, "So High School," she writes, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle." PageSix reports that Swifties are convinced that Taylor is talking about Travis in this lyric, insinuating that he's "pretty stupid, and doesn't know who Aristotle is."
X users roasted Kelce so bad that Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, had to step in to defend Travis's intelligence. Mahomes said on Logan Paul's podcast, "He puts on this persona, I’m partying, drinking, whatever, but he’s really super intelligent."
Travis hasn't personally commented on Taylor's lyric about him.
PageSix reports that actor comedian Tiffany Haddish originally wanted to date Henry Cavill...until she met him.
Haddish stated in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, "I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him, and he was so awkward. It would be weird. It was clear he'd be more comfortable talking about the fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons."
Haddish continued to poke fun at the Superman star's odd personality, "Or maybe he’s just never had a black woman be like, 'What’s up? What’s your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I’ll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?' But he's still beautiful," she continued.
Cavill has not responded to Haddish's playful roast.
PageSix reports that Kardashian, 39, is constantly being attacked by fans for allegedly "photoshopping" her social media pictures. Khloe, who recently posted a picture of herself in a bikini, is now under fire for "altering" her legs in the photo. One user commented, "I’d love to see a natural unedited pic one day."
Another user added, "What is THIS? I'm going to have to get a picture of the original khloe Kardashian. Search her on google. Don’t try and be slick here." Another fan added, "Khlo I love u but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face and these are not your legs."
Another user wrote, "Uh….who is that supposed to be?" X users chimed in too.
PageSix reports that Jennifer Garner's father, William Garner, passed away recently. Garner shared an emotional tribute about her father earlier in April.
Garner wrote on social media, "My dad passed peacefully. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."
Despite Garner's grief, sources report that her ex-husband Ben Affleck has been actively involved in supporting her and their three children. A source told PageSix, "William was the kids’ grandfather, and Ben and him always got along."
Another insider told PageSix, "Garner continues to grieve the loss of her dad, but is grateful that her ex-husband has been by her side."
There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad week. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Hump Day.