5 People Having a Bad Week

PageSix reports that Britney Spears is currently nursing a bruised and swollen foot after allegedly getting into a fight with her new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. Spears shared a disturbing video to Instagram this past Thursday from the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, and blamed her mom, Lynne, for apparently "stirring up the drama."

Spears said in the video, "I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot just to show proof. It’s so bad. F–g idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau, and I fell embarrassed myself and that’s it. Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary, and all I needed was ice."

Spears continued, "It is actually pretty bad, but s–t happens."

Britney continued in the Instagram rant, "I haven't talked to (my mom) in six months and she called right after it happened before the news (of the foot) being out. I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it !!!"