5 People Having A Bad Week

Cardi was being interviewed by Emma Chamberlain of Vogue and was stumped when she was asked who the designer of her dress was, referring to them only by their ethnicity. The dress was designed by Sensen Lii of Windowsen, but unfortunately, Cardi wasn't able to recall her name at the time of the question.
Instead, Cardi referred to Lii as "Asian and everything," which has caused her to receive backlash and suggestions of her being racist. Cardi rejects this interpretation, saying that she wanted to be as accurate as she could with the information she remembered offhand. She maintains that it was better to say "Asian" instead of the wrong nationality or nothing at all.
As an Asian man, I think I'd prefer that if someone doesn't remember my name, they just say "Some dude" rather than "Asian." But, that's just my personal preference. Either way, Sensen Lii experienced a micro-aggression, and that sucks, but now more people know her name than if Cardi actually remembered it.
The conservative media personality appeared on Ramaswamy's Truth Podcast for a discussion about nationalism and national pride. Coulter made it clear to Ramaswamy that his skin color played no part in her nationalism or national pride. Ramaswamy introduced Coulter to the podcast, where she immediately expressed agreement with him more than any other candidate on the campaign trail, yet she still wouldn't have voted for him because he's Indian.
Ann explained her explicit racism by stating that the core American identity is the WASP - White Anglo-Saxon Protestant - and she asserted that the nation has never had a president without partial English ancestry, and she has no intention of ending that trend.
She admitted that the U.S. has had a few Catholic presidents but insisted that it has never elected someone without any white ancestry (a statement surprising for those who remember Ann Coulter's criticism of Barack Obama). Crossing the full non-white line is something she claimed she couldn't do. She mentioned she would vote for Vivek's kids, but only if they married a daughter of the American Revolution, otherwise known as a WASP white woman.
Vivek refrained from asking Ann if she knew any white women looking to get married, but instead questioned why ethnicity was so important to her when he's a loyal citizen of the white part of America. This situation is highlighted by the fact that Vivek entertained Ann as if she were making valid, intelligent points, when in reality, it was just classic racism.
HuffPost: After Ann Coulter revealed her bedrock racism by telling Vivek Ramaswamy she wouldn’t vote for him because he was Indian, the unprincipled weasel Ramaswamy gushed how much he respected her for having the courage to speak her mind. I don’t respect her at all.— LiberalNavySeal (@LeftyNavySeal) May 9, 2024
The One Direction star appeared on the Zach Sang Show and delved into his love life, expressing uncertainty about whether he's ever truly experienced love, including with the mother of his child, Gigi Hadid. When asked about his definition of love, Zayn admitted it's challenging for him to answer because he's not convinced he's ever been head over heels.
Zayn expressed his love for his daughter with Gigi, Khai, but clarified that it's familial love, not romantic. He also discussed his song "How It Feels," which explores the difficulty of telling someone you're "in love with" that you can't be the best version of yourself.
It's unclear whether Zayn intended to take a jab at his ex, but considering the couple's official breakup in 2021 on bad terms, it's a possibility. It's also plausible that Zayn simply struggles with articulating his feelings, a common challenge for many men. Some may find it difficult to recognize or express love, while others may fall in love easily or impulsively.
Kesha took the stage at Coachella last month, performing her 2009 hit "Tik Tok," which features the catchy lyric "Wake up in the morning, feelin' like P. Diddy." However, during her Coachella performance, Kesha altered the lyric, replacing "feelin' like" with an expletive, presumably in response to recent news about P. Diddy.
It appears this ad lib wasn't just a one-time occurrence at Coachella, as Kesha has officially changed the lyric to "f%#k P. Diddy" in the song. Kesha maintains her stance, stating that she stands by what she knows and believes she's in the right, even as Diddy vehemently denies the allegations against him.
Kesha is known for not backing down in the face of industry or public opinion. She has been a vocal supporter of victims of sexual violence and remains committed to speaking out. Meanwhile, Diddy is facing serious allegations following federal raids on his homes in Miami and LA.
WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE FUCK P DIDDY— kesha (@KeshaRose) April 15, 2024
Rap fans, and even those less inclined towards the genre, are left stunned as the two top rappers in the world continue their feud through the release of diss tracks aimed at each other. Kendrick Lamar has not held back in his songs, "Euphoria," "Not Like Us," and his latest single "Meet the Grahams," where he takes aim at Drake. Both rappers have acknowledged that this beef has been simmering for a while, as revealed in their tracks.
The tipping point seemed to come after Drake and J. Cole dropped their song "First Person Shooter," in which they referred to themselves and Kendrick as the "Big Three" of rap. This prompted Kendrick to respond in his feature on Future and Metro Boomin's track "Like That." The beef has now escalated to Kendrick hurling insults at Drake, including calling him a "pedophile" and a "colonizer."
Earlier this week we wrote about how Drake experienced a drive-by shooting at his Toronto home, resulting in his bodyguard being injured. While many on the internet are finding amusement in the feud, the shooting outside Drake's home highlights the unintended consequences of the attention this beef is receiving.
The incidents at Drake's home didn't end there, as the following day, someone was caught attempting to trespass on his property. Police were called once again, and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
Kendrick has made his desires for Drake's downfall abundantly clear, but the eerie parallels to the beef between 2Pac and Biggie are becoming alarming. Most people would prefer if this beef remained confined to Twitter jokes and memes. Despite earlier criticisms of J. Cole's involvement being weak, recent events suggest that perhaps his minimal participation was the wiser choice.
Can’t lie K dot and Drake gave us some work in a drought hiphop wise,— AceVane (@AcEvAne) May 10, 2024
But I don’t know a song I’ve liked like “They not like us” in a long ass time.