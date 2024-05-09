5 People Having A Bad Week

Cardi was being interviewed by Emma Chamberlain of Vogue and was stumped when she was asked who the designer of her dress was, referring to them only by their ethnicity. The dress was designed by Sensen Lii of Windowsen, but unfortunately, Cardi wasn't able to recall her name at the time of the question.

Instead, Cardi referred to Lii as "Asian and everything," which has caused her to receive backlash and suggestions of her being racist. Cardi rejects this interpretation, saying that she wanted to be as accurate as she could with the information she remembered offhand. She maintains that it was better to say "Asian" instead of the wrong nationality or nothing at all.

As an Asian man, I think I'd prefer that if someone doesn't remember my name, they just say "Some dude" rather than "Asian." But, that's just my personal preference. Either way, Sensen Lii experienced a micro-aggression, and that sucks, but now more people know her name than if Cardi actually remembered it.