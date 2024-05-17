5 People Having A Bad Week

On the Chelsea Handler podcast, the singer said she'd been going through something major in January when they began talking about Elle's January flub performance, where she forgot the lyrics to one of Dolly Parton's songs. She called the incident a huge mistake, and her life during the day of the performance was significant for her.

Elle never went into detail as to what exactly was troubling her, but whatever it was caused her intense PTSD. King mentioned she hadn't eaten or slept in the days leading up to the show. King said that after her first show went well, she took one shot too many and completely lost track of what was happening.

King just remembers waking up in the dressing room sobbing. Elle went on to say that she wrote handwritten apologies to the venue, Grand Ole Opry, and to Dolly Parton herself. Dolly, being who she is, called King to make her feel better about herself.