5 People Having A Bad Week

Reporters were warned before J Lo arrived for media questions that all 'Bennifer' questions were off-limits. Netflix alerted all the media outlets covering the Hollywood and Mexico City premieres for "Atlas" that no questions about Ben Affleck or personal matters were allowed. Media were also informed that J Lo would only be doing group interviews with Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu.

Nobody at the Hollywood premiere broke the ban on Ben questions even though everyone knew, at that point, that Ben and J Lo were living apart. However, Mexico City media wanted to test the limits of the ban. Jennifer reacted sharply when a reporter asked about her marriage during a panel discussion.

J Lo scolded the reporter, saying, "You know better." The man was doing his job by asking the question every reporter in the room had, especially since Ben has been living in a Brentwood rental home while Jen remains at their marital home in Beverly Hills. The couple have been seen together, however, as they went to see a play that Ben's kid Fin was in, and also attended a school event for Jen's child Emme.