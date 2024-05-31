5 People Having A Bad Week

Alison Watson, the Director of Shelter Scotland, informs TMZ that Edinburgh ought to be capable of hosting a significant event like this without severely affecting the city's unhoused community. Watson emphasizes that the organization holds no grudge against Taylor.

Taylor is arriving in Edinburgh next week, playing three nights at Murrayfield Stadium. The unhoused community in the city, who would have previously been given tourist accommodations, are being relocated out of the city to make room for the influx of visitors that Taylor is expected to bring.

Watson said, "A family going through the trauma of homelessness in Edinburgh should not have to move miles from their job, school, and community to find emergency accommodation." While obviously not an intentional consequence of Taylor, it's unfortunate that to accommodate her fans, the unhoused have to experience even more instability.

