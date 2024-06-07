5 People Having A Bad Week

50 Cent stirred up some controversy after posting a picture with Colorado’s Third Congressional District representative, Lauren Boebert. The rapper took to X, playfully captioning the photo, "Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the White House look good." Despite the flirtatious tone, 50 Cent later dismissed any rumors of a budding romance.

The Boebert debacle has unfortunately overshadowed 50 Cent's primary reason for being in D.C. He and attorney Ben Crump were there advocating for better representation of Black Americans in the alcohol and spirits industry. The backlash was swift on Twitter, with users branding 50 Cent a "disappointment" and Boebert an "embarrassment."

To clear the air, 50 Cent tweeted, "Wait, wait, guys, I took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren. What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done before? My God! Hey, I don't have chlamydia, by the way. LOL." His comment referenced Boebert's ejection from a production of Beetlejuice: The Musical due to her inappropriate behavior on a date.