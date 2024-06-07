5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 celebs are not starting their summer off right.
Jennifer Aniston and Quinta Brunson shared an emotional moment while discussing the art of acting in Variety's Actors on Actors series. Tears were shed when Brunson asked Aniston about Friends turning 30. Sensing the direction of the question, Aniston whispered, "Oh God, don't make me cry," which prompted Brunson to tear up as well. The two actresses shared a poignant moment reflecting on the iconic show's legacy.
Jennifer Aniston shared some cherished memories of Matthew Perry, including a lunch they had together on the day Friends premiered. In a somber turn, law enforcement recently started investigating the source of the ketamine Perry had taken, which led to his death.
Reviews for Bad Boys 4 are rolling in, and there's buzz about a particular scene where Will Smith is repeatedly slapped—a clear nod to his infamous Oscar slap incident with Chris Rock. In the movie, Martin Lawrence gets revenge for Rock by delivering several slaps to Smith.
This is Smith's first blockbuster film since the 2022 Oscar incident, where he reacted to a joke Chris Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith has since apologized, and it was later revealed that he and Jada have been separated for quite some time, although they do not plan to divorce. Bad Boys 4 is set to hit theaters on Thursday.
To be clear we never stopped rocking with Will Smith.— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2024
50 Cent stirred up some controversy after posting a picture with Colorado’s Third Congressional District representative, Lauren Boebert. The rapper took to X, playfully captioning the photo, "Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the White House look good." Despite the flirtatious tone, 50 Cent later dismissed any rumors of a budding romance.
The Boebert debacle has unfortunately overshadowed 50 Cent's primary reason for being in D.C. He and attorney Ben Crump were there advocating for better representation of Black Americans in the alcohol and spirits industry. The backlash was swift on Twitter, with users branding 50 Cent a "disappointment" and Boebert an "embarrassment."
To clear the air, 50 Cent tweeted, "Wait, wait, guys, I took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren. What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done before? My God! Hey, I don't have chlamydia, by the way. LOL." His comment referenced Boebert's ejection from a production of Beetlejuice: The Musical due to her inappropriate behavior on a date.
Security camera footage from the theater showed Boebert vaping and fondling her date, actions that led to a loss of some donors and endorsements. Meanwhile, 50 Cent, never one to shy away from politics, remarked on Monday that the world is "almost over" after Donald Trump’s campaign allegedly raised over $200 million following his conviction on 34 felonies.
Celine Dion opened up to Hoda Kotb about the challenges of living with Stiff-Person Syndrome in a candid interview. This marks her first public conversation since her diagnosis, revealing the harrowing sensation of feeling strangled when she tries to sing.
Celine vividly described the experience as if someone were pressing on her throat, distorting her voice, and even demonstrated by speaking in a higher pitch. Initially, she dismissed the symptoms as a minor illness, but soon her hands and feet began cramping so severely she couldn’t unlock them. She recounted muscle spasms so intense they led to broken ribs.
Diagnosed in 2022, Celine had to cancel her world tour. However, she remains resilient, determined not to let the syndrome control her life. She has made public appearances, including attending NHL games and taking on a presiding role at the Grammys this year.
Tyler Perry is fed up with alleged racial profiling at his local airport, criticizing the police for what he perceives as the disproportionate stopping of Black people after they have already passed through TSA. Perry wrote an op-ed for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday, sharing his perspective on an issue that has affected other Black artists.
In 2022, Eric André and Clayton English were stopped without cause just steps from boarding their flights. These comedians experienced similar events while boarding separate flights months apart in 2021. A lawsuit was filed against the airport as a result of these incidents. Perry accuses the officers of targeting these men because of their skin color.
Perry claims that a majority of the passengers stopped by Clayton County police are Black, making up 56% of those stopped. This is a massively disproportionate number, as Black people constitute only 8% of domestic flyers at the airport.
Perry is calling out the police for civil asset forfeiture, which allows officers to seize assets at the scene of a crime, such as cash, if it is believed to have been involved in a crime. Perry argues that this practice is a way for the police to line their department's pockets.