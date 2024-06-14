5 People Having A Bad Week

Bebe Rexha took to social media to announce that she will not be working with G-Eazy again, calling him an "ungrateful loser." The singer posted a text message from her team asking if she wanted to shoot social content with G-Eazy when he's in New York.

Bebe took a screenshot of that text and posted it on Instagram, tagging G-Eazy and saying, "You have my number. Why don't you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck-up ungrateful loser. You're lucky people are linking you again. Cause I could go in on all the sh&%#y things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw, the answer is no. Hope you good."

Bebe took the post down after her team made her do it. She went on to say that while she felt the post was toxic, she does regret taking it down and wants to say that she still stands by what she said. It's unclear what the drama between them was, but it sounds like when it comes to their friendship, Bebe would describe it as "Me, Myself and I." If you don't get that, it's just a reference to their hit song "Me, Myself and I."