5 People Having A Bad Week

Danny was at a local parade in Sunland-Tujunga, California, when a stray water balloon hit his vintage car. Danny felt his car deserved more respect than that and decided to stir up some bad vibes. He and his companions got out of the car, quite upset, and did what most people in this situation would have done—they confronted the wrong people.

A scuffle broke out, and Danny was held back by a few people. It lasted only a few moments, with onlookers yelling at Danny and his friends to think about the children present. Despite this, Danny continued to yell at the group he deemed the culprits.

No arrests were made, and Danny told TMZ that he was sad the incident occurred because he has nothing but love for the parade. He might also want to mention that he harbors a deep-seated hatred for water balloons and the joy they bring to young children.