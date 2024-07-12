5 People Having A Bad Week

Harrison Butker, the kicker for the Chiefs, made an appearance at the ESPYs this year. This follows his controversial commencement speech this past May, in which he highlighted his love for Catholicism and "traditional" American values. Personally, I think when people refer to "traditional" values, they should specify which era they are talking about.

Serena and Venus Williams were joined onstage by Quinta Brunson to honor women's sports. Venus said, "So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports." Serena then added, "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you." Brunson was quick to agree, saying, "At all. Like, ever."

The animosity towards Butker stems from his statement that women don't belong in the workplace but should be at home in the kitchen raising kids. Despite the negative feedback, Butker has doubled down on his stance.

4. Ariana Grande because people think she's a cannibal.