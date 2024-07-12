5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs can't wait to get out of the spotlight this week.
Harrison Butker, the kicker for the Chiefs, made an appearance at the ESPYs this year. This follows his controversial commencement speech this past May, in which he highlighted his love for Catholicism and "traditional" American values. Personally, I think when people refer to "traditional" values, they should specify which era they are talking about.
Serena and Venus Williams were joined onstage by Quinta Brunson to honor women's sports. Venus said, "So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports." Serena then added, "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you." Brunson was quick to agree, saying, "At all. Like, ever."
The animosity towards Butker stems from his statement that women don't belong in the workplace but should be at home in the kitchen raising kids. Despite the negative feedback, Butker has doubled down on his stance.
The original TikToker who started the rumor made the claim without any evidence, relying on the well-known tactic of speaking with confidence to make people believe them. Frankie Grande has said that fans are hitting new creative lows with the rumors they're creating, while also reminding everyone that his sister is a vegan.
Jennifer Lopez and her husband have listed their mansion for $68 million. While this price is unaffordable for most, it would leave J.Lo and her hubby in the red, indicating potential issues in their marriage despite what appeared to be progress over the past few weeks.
The new buyers will be getting a good deal, as J.Lo recently renovated the home over the past four months. Ben Affleck, who has been married to Jennifer Lopez for two years, initially attempted to sell the home quietly off-market, but that approach was unsuccessful.
It took the couple more than two years of searching before they purchased this home in 2023, paying just over $60 million for it. With the market for mega-mansions seemingly low in demand, J.Lo and Ben may not make much profit from this deal.
Chili's used the Beastie Boys' song "Sabotage" to promote their brand without the band's permission. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Beastie Boys claim that Chili's stole the iconic 1994 "Sabotage" music video for a commercial that ran on social media in 2022.
The brand allegedly recreated the iconic video with three characters wearing similar outfits to the band, comically robbing a Chili's for their secret recipe. The band states they prohibit the licensing of any of their music to third-party advertisers and claim that Adam "MCA" Yauch had a provision in his will prohibiting such use as well.
The Beastie Boys are seeking substantial damages and want Brinker, the parent company of Chili's, to pull the ad from the internet.
Nicholas Cage's son, Weston Cage, was arrested for assaulting his mother, Christina Fulton. He turned himself in to authorities after the alleged incident, where he reportedly assaulted his mother with a deadly weapon. Weston had to post a $150,000 bond before being released. The assault occurred back in May, when Christina was seen around LA with horrific bruises.
Christina Fulton released this statement: "On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 pm I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help. When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."
"Despite my desperate pleas to the responding Police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the Police officers refused my request and neglected my urgent need for my medical attention. As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s on-going mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."