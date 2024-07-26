5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping the start of the Olympics takes some heat off them.
Arenas, the former star point guard of the Washington Wizards, publicly apologized for some awful comments he made about the South Sudan men's basketball team. Arenas only did this after Luol Deng, a former NBA player from South Sudan, issued a powerful clap back stating his disappointment in Arenas and NBA legend Paul Pierce, who also shared similar sentiments.
Arenas went on an offensive diatribe after Team USA barely won a tune-up game against South Sudan, needing LeBron James to perform some heroics at the end to grab the win. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce also made similar comments during an appearance on "Undisputed."
Deng took the high road against Arenas and Pierce's xenophobic words directed at his native country. Deng said he wasn't upset or angry by their words, but more disappointed that it came from two former colleagues he's always respected.
Deng continued, "Many Africans and Black people who embrace their African heritage are working hard to bring all Black people closer by educating and sharing stories and historic moments, teaching that we have much more in common than differences." Deng thanked Pierce for his apology but said Arenas' reaction was more "disrespectful and cruel."
Deng added, "Personally, I don’t care much," Deng said. "I would never trade places with anyone; being African is special. However, for young African and African American kids who admire and listen to Gilbert, these comments can make you think less of yourself and make the rest of the world think less of Africans."
Arenas issued an apology to Deng, saying, "I respected you as a player and will as a coach (Sorry for my disrespectful comments)." Arenas then wished the South Sudan basketball team luck in the upcoming Olympic games.
Gilbert Arenas and Paul Pierce are prime examples of what the world thinks of the US educational system— Señor DEK (@dong_2020) July 21, 2024
Gilbert Arenas has ALWAYS been an idiot.— Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) July 23, 2024
ALWAYS.
I’ve watched enough Gilbert Arenas content to know he’s a bit ignorant, but his commentary on the Sudanese national team reeaaallllyyyy angers me. It’s 2024, we don’t have room for immature mocking of anyone African, on the continent or the diaspora. Especially right now.— Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) July 25, 2024
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently commented on Welch's rise to fame, saying there's no longer a correlation between fame and talent, alluding that Welch's fame is undeserved in the new era of social media. Hailey went viral for her street interview where she describes fellatio with the now iconic phrase, "Hawk Tuah."
Hailey says she's not letting Nick get under her skin and then swung at him by saying she doesn't wake up in the morning and hate on other people. Hailey said Nick is entitled to his opinion on fame and celebrities but doesn't understand why people hate on others.
Tom Bray is addressin the rumors surrounding his love life and it turns out the seven-time SuperBowl Winner is not dating a Sports Ilustrated cover model. It was reported that the 46 year old NFL legend was dating Brooks Nader with some even claiming the two were spotted in public together on several occassions.
Tommy says that the rumors aren't true at all. He hasn't even gone on a date with Nader and doesn't even have her number. The rumors said that Brady and Nader hit it off at Michael Rubin's famous white party where Gilbert Arenas was hoping he'd get an invite to after his comments about the South Sudan basketball team. Brady isn't anyone at all right now but we should continue starting rumors anytime Tom walks by an attractive woman!
Winfrey and King went on the Melinda Gates series "Moments That Make Us" to address the lesbian rumors and the two confirmed that lesbians do in fact exist. Kidding, that's not the rumor. Rumors have circulated that the two were secretly in a relationship. The two said they were straight shooters (pun intended) that would've admitted to being a gay couple.
Oprah admits the paid faced questions about the nature of their relationship for years. Gayle joked that she used to beg Oprah to do a show about them not being close at all because she was struggling to get dates. Oprah basically made the point that just because two woman are unmarried and friends doesn't mean their lesbians.
Musk recently said that his transgender daughter is dead to him and it's because of the "woke mind virus." Musk said he regrets signing the paperwork that allowed his daughter to transition and that he believes its cruel to allow children to go through that. Now his daughter is hitting back calling Musk a deadbeat absent parent who knows nothing about her transition.
Vivain Wilson says Elon lied in the interview where he said that she was picking out clothes for him when she was 4 years old and called her choices "fabulous." She says that his claim that she was born autistic are false and wasn't into musicals and theaters like he claims. Sounds like Elon was just describing a caricature of a gay man.
Vivan is the daughter of Justine Wilsone who splite with Elon in the 2000s, and Vivian says Elon doesn't know her because was never around when she was growing up. The only memorable moments were when Elon harrassed her for her feminitiy and queerness. Vivian said, "Elon is spewing hate from a ketamine fueled haze...desperate for attention and validation for an army of red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him."