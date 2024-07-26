5 People Having A Bad Week

Arenas, the former star point guard of the Washington Wizards, publicly apologized for some awful comments he made about the South Sudan men's basketball team. Arenas only did this after Luol Deng, a former NBA player from South Sudan, issued a powerful clap back stating his disappointment in Arenas and NBA legend Paul Pierce, who also shared similar sentiments.

Arenas went on an offensive diatribe after Team USA barely won a tune-up game against South Sudan, needing LeBron James to perform some heroics at the end to grab the win. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce also made similar comments during an appearance on "Undisputed."

Deng took the high road against Arenas and Pierce's xenophobic words directed at his native country. Deng said he wasn't upset or angry by their words, but more disappointed that it came from two former colleagues he's always respected.

Deng continued, "Many Africans and Black people who embrace their African heritage are working hard to bring all Black people closer by educating and sharing stories and historic moments, teaching that we have much more in common than differences." Deng thanked Pierce for his apology but said Arenas' reaction was more "disrespectful and cruel."