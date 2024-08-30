5 People Having A Bad Week

The alleged victim in the Artem Chigvintsev domestic violence case is cooperating with police to help them gather information to determine whether there is a history of domestic violence between Artem and the alleged victim. The "Dancing With The Stars" dancer was arrested on charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

This is notable because, for a felony arrest to be made, the injury must be visible to police. Investigators are following up with the alleged victim to ensure they have every opportunity to share their story.

Artem is married to WWE star Nikki Bella, whose real name is Nikki Garcia, but the name of the alleged victim is being withheld. There are also potentially other witnesses in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

