5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping September brings better fortunes.
The star actress was spotted after a physical therapy session in Santa Monica on Wednesday, needing a pair of crutches to get to her car. It's unclear what injury the actress sustained or what her current condition is.
August is a difficult month for Bullock, as she is not only dealing with health issues but also facing the anniversary of her partner Bryan Randall's death following his battle with ALS. Sandra described Bryan as the love of her life, and the two were raising their respective children together.
The alleged victim in the Artem Chigvintsev domestic violence case is cooperating with police to help them gather information to determine whether there is a history of domestic violence between Artem and the alleged victim. The "Dancing With The Stars" dancer was arrested on charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.
This is notable because, for a felony arrest to be made, the injury must be visible to police. Investigators are following up with the alleged victim to ensure they have every opportunity to share their story.
Artem is married to WWE star Nikki Bella, whose real name is Nikki Garcia, but the name of the alleged victim is being withheld. There are also potentially other witnesses in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Taylor from the show "The Valley" was served divorce papers while filming season 2. The Bravo personality received the documents from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, while filming the new season of the reality show on Tuesday.
Both Jax and Brittany filmed for "The Valley" that day, but they did not film together, meaning Brittany was not present when Jax was served. Brittany decided it was time to file, believing that her estranged husband had done too many things to make reconciliation possible.
Apparently, much of what happened will be revealed in the upcoming season of the show, which is being described as a "heavy one." Both Jax and Brittany have stated that they are now focusing on raising their son, Cruz, who has their full attention now that the day-to-day chaos of their marriage is no longer a distraction.
Lawrence is addressing rumors that he cheated on his wife, Samantha Cope, with his co-star Melina Alves from the Hallmark movie "Socked In For Christmas." Joey stated that he never hooked up with Alves on the set of their film.
He explained on Instagram that they did not have a physical relationship while working on the movie. However, Alves' husband has accused the two of having an affair. Lawrence clarified that he and Alves became close friends on set, forging a bond due to shared experiences and challenges they were both facing.
Lawrence went on to say that his marriage to Samantha, which lasted two years, was troubled from the start and was beyond saving despite his best efforts. One of the biggest challenges was that Samantha never accepted his two children from his previous marriage.
The couple is now going through divorce proceedings in court, and Cope is seeking full custody of their daughter, Dylan.
Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas for possession of an illegal weapon, during which he was seen berating police officers. The entire incident was caught on video, and eyewitnesses told TMZ that cops entered the Encore Las Vegas on Monday night before emerging with the rapper in handcuffs.
Las Vegas Metro PD patted down the rapper while he insisted that he had a license for the gun, imploring officers to release him. As he grew frustrated, Lil Baby began taunting the officers, saying that he had hidden the gun in his "nuts."
He has since been released after posting bail, and video footage of the rapper being handed a gun at the Encore can be seen online. It’s worth noting that Nevada does not recognize gun permits from Georgia, where Lil Baby is from.