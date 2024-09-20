5 People Having A Bad Week

Florence Pugh is taking her first career break after realizing one morning that she was missing out on her own life due to being so focused on her work. The actress spoke to British Vogue about trying to re-establish a work-life balance, sharing that she took her first career break this summer after jumping from project to project with limited time off.

A self-proclaimed workaholic, Pugh admitted that she had been feeling absolutely exhausted and was concerned about being overly focused on her career. While she aims to have a long career, she recognizes that this won't be possible if she burns out, which is why she decided to take some time off. After all, it makes sense that she should enjoy the money she's earned instead of just letting it sit in a bank account.

Pugh is now back in the spotlight, currently on a press tour for the romantic drama We Live in Time alongside co-star Andrew Garfield. Though she’s taking a break, with several films already in pre-production, it seems Pugh still has a busy schedule ahead.