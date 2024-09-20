5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are having a tough go at it this week.
Florence Pugh is taking her first career break after realizing one morning that she was missing out on her own life due to being so focused on her work. The actress spoke to British Vogue about trying to re-establish a work-life balance, sharing that she took her first career break this summer after jumping from project to project with limited time off.
A self-proclaimed workaholic, Pugh admitted that she had been feeling absolutely exhausted and was concerned about being overly focused on her career. While she aims to have a long career, she recognizes that this won't be possible if she burns out, which is why she decided to take some time off. After all, it makes sense that she should enjoy the money she's earned instead of just letting it sit in a bank account.
Pugh is now back in the spotlight, currently on a press tour for the romantic drama We Live in Time alongside co-star Andrew Garfield. Though she’s taking a break, with several films already in pre-production, it seems Pugh still has a busy schedule ahead.
Chris Brown and Lil Durk have allegedly stolen another artist's song for their collaboration "Till The Wheels Fall Off." Music producer Micah Foster has filed a new lawsuit, claiming that Chris Brown stole his track after Foster played it for him on a mixtape.
Foster alleges that Chris and Durk's "Till The Wheels Fall Off" copies the chorus, hook, and arrangement of his similarly titled song "Wheels Fall Off." Foster says he released his song in 2019, three years before Chris and Durk released theirs.
Foster claims he is owed royalties but hasn’t received any payment, which is why he’s taking Brown and Durk to court to get what he believes he is owed. Foster also says he has worked with Chris many times over the years, including on Brown's Breezy album.
The couple that made people believe in love again are still getting divorced despite being spotted at a back-to-school event together. The two were spotted with their children heading into their school. Sources say that the exes were very cordial with each other and are adamant that they're not rekindling anything and the divorce is in full swing.
TMZ was told that they're a couple that still cares for each other and they're wrapped up in a years long love affair. Which is interesting because the couple was spotted kissing and holding hands during lunch at the Beverley Hills Hotel.
Alanna Zabel has filed a lawsuit against Lauren Sanchez, claiming that Sanchez's new book is a blatant rip-off of a concept Zabel pitched to her years ago when she was Sanchez's yoga instructor. Zabel’s book, titled Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars, features a yogi cat on a space mission to Mars. Zabel eventually published her book without Sanchez's help, but a year later, Sanchez announced her own book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.
Zabel claims Sanchez's actions were retaliatory because she had resigned as Sanchez’s yoga instructor due to what she described as Sanchez's "continual and outrageous acts of jealousy." While the specific acts are not clearly defined, Zabel asserts that Sanchez "has always demonstrated a desire to appear like [Zabel], an authentic, independent, free-spirited, hard-working, and public-service-oriented yoga instructor."
According to Zabel's lawsuit, Sanchez's book allegedly contains 60% of similar content and storylines. However, it's worth noting that this year alone, dozens of children's books featuring animals going to space have been published, making Zabel's concept less unique than she might claim.
Despite this, Zabel is moving forward with her accusations that Sanchez stole her idea to make a quick profit. Nonetheless, Zabel—a white woman from Buffalo—continues to enjoy success through her monetized yoga practice, drawing from South Asian culture, which has contributed to her becoming a wealthy Los Angeles personality.
Atlantic Records announced a major restructuring on Thursday, resulting in layoffs for several executives at the label. Nicki Minaj, never one to shy away from her feud with Cardi B, offered some pointed advice to those affected at Cardi's label, tweeting, "Don't be mad, UPS is hiring."
Nicki continued to twist the knife, later tweeting, "They've been wanting empty arenas so bad. Obsessed with me while all your friends are getting fired is nasty work." It's been a tough week for Warner Music, which owns Atlantic Records. Veteran executive Kevin Liles abruptly resigned, and Variety reports that more personnel departures are expected as new Atlantic CEO Elliot Grainge assumes his role on October 1st.
Nicki's UPS reference is a nod to The Notorious B.I.G.'s lyrics from the "Flava In Ya Ear" remix, where he advised rival MCs to find day jobs delivering packages. Who knows—maybe some of these former Atlantic Records execs will switch sides in the ongoing feud, because if you can't beat 'em, join 'em, especially when you’ve just been laid off and might need a new job.