A new lawsuit against the model and socialite Blac Chyna has been filed by her ex-boyfriend, Twin Hector, who claims he was allegedly beaten to a bloody mess while sleeping in their home. The lawsuit references Rob Kardashian's previous claims against Blac Chyna.
Hector alleges that Chyna frequently physically abused him during their three-year relationship while they lived together in Los Angeles. The peak of the violence allegedly occurred in September 2021, when Hector claims Chyna pinned his arms down with her body weight and pummeled him with closed fists, elbows, and knees while he was asleep. He has included a picture in the lawsuit as evidence.
Following the attack, Chyna reportedly called her personal physician to attend to him. Hector claims the abuse often took place after Chyna had consumed alcohol or used drugs. Rob Kardashian and other members of his family have previously testified in court that Blac Chyna "has a propensity for verbal abuse and extreme physical violence toward her domestic partners and others, primarily when she consumes alcohol."
Hector and his attorney hope that by coming forward, they can help erase the shame that non-female victims of domestic abuse may feel. They emphasize that domestic abuse can happen to anyone, regardless of gender, and that all victims deserve protections and help.
Rosalía was spotted celebrating her birthday with a star-studded group of A-list actors in Paris. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear, was seen in LA holding and kissing his co-star Molly Gordon. The two-time Emmy winner was spotted being embraced by Molly before the pair shared a kiss.
It appears the couple has taken their on-screen romance off-screen, further confirming that Rosalía and Jeremy are officially no longer together. Rosalía and Jeremy had gotten together after both experienced notable breakups—Rosalía called off her engagement, and Jeremy went through a divorce.
Though they never discussed their relationship publicly, the two were often seen around LA, locking lips and smoking cigarettes together. It seems Rosalía has since kicked both the bad habit of cigarettes and her taste in white men—or perhaps she's just in the market for a new partner.
Brett Favre made a shocking announcement during a Capitol Hill hearing on welfare reform, where it was alleged that Favre and his business associates had misused welfare programs for personal gain. Favre revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in January and, after consultations with specialists, believes the condition is linked to his long football career.
Favre shared that he first noticed something was wrong when he struggled to put on a shirt, and later, when he was unable to use basic tools around his home. While fans have shown an outpouring of support for the ex-NFL legend, it's worth noting that Favre is also facing allegations of diverting state welfare funds for his own benefit, denying essential aid to families in need.
As Favre battles Parkinson's, with fans hoping he'll be the first to beat the disease, investigators and politicians continue to examine his involvement in the welfare fund scandal and whether he will be required to repay any of the misused money.
The hip-hop stars are clashing during their divorce, as they battle over cheating allegations and assets. Cardi B took to Instagram Live to air her grievances, but Offset wasn’t willing to let her have the last word.
During the session, Offset left a comment saying, "You f*%#ed with a baby inside, tell the truth!" To which Cardi later responded on Twitter with "AND DID," seemingly confirming Offset’s accusation. Offset has also denied Cardi's claims that he cheated on her with another woman, suggesting it might be wishful thinking on Cardi's part if her infidelity is true.
During her Instagram session, Cardi warned Offset that if he tries to go after her assets, he’s in for a rude awakening and a tough fight. Cardi filed for divorce in July for the second time, after previously calling it off, and she’s requesting primary custody of their children. It seems these two may continue to have a tumultuous relationship.
Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark found herself in a heated exchange with a fan while fighting to keep her team in the game. The incident occurred in the first quarter after a foul call, when Clark exchanged words with a man seated in the second row. Clearly frustrated, she walked away and informed the referees. Shortly afterward, arena officials escorted the man away for a brief conversation before allowing him to return to his seat.
Clark's encounter wasn’t the only notable moment. Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas accused Indiana fans of hurling racist remarks during the two-game series. Thomas, satisfied to send the Indiana fanbase home to watch the rest of the season from their couches, called their behavior "unacceptable." The WNBA later released a statement, reiterating that racism will not be tolerated.