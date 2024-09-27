5 People Having A Bad Week

A new lawsuit against the model and socialite Blac Chyna has been filed by her ex-boyfriend, Twin Hector, who claims he was allegedly beaten to a bloody mess while sleeping in their home. The lawsuit references Rob Kardashian's previous claims against Blac Chyna.

Hector alleges that Chyna frequently physically abused him during their three-year relationship while they lived together in Los Angeles. The peak of the violence allegedly occurred in September 2021, when Hector claims Chyna pinned his arms down with her body weight and pummeled him with closed fists, elbows, and knees while he was asleep. He has included a picture in the lawsuit as evidence.

Following the attack, Chyna reportedly called her personal physician to attend to him. Hector claims the abuse often took place after Chyna had consumed alcohol or used drugs. Rob Kardashian and other members of his family have previously testified in court that Blac Chyna "has a propensity for verbal abuse and extreme physical violence toward her domestic partners and others, primarily when she consumes alcohol."