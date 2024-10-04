5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 celebrities really need this weekend to be better.
Tommy Richman is being called the new Post Malone (since Post has been carrying the weight for white rappers for a while now—sorry, Jack Harlow). The singer of "Million Dollar Baby" recently released his new album Coyote, boldly proclaiming it as the album of the year, which is quite a statement considering Beyoncé also dropped an album this year.
However, in a since-deleted tweet, Richman told fans that he doesn't consider himself a hip-hop artist. This perceived dismissal of hip-hop didn't sit well with many, especially DJ Hed, who is aligned with the Kendrick Lamar camp. DJ Hed took to Twitter to respond to Richman, saying,
Fasho. So every Hip-Hop station playing MDB or DIAL should stop today. Thanks for the Heds Up ✊🏾 https://t.co/JTsg7SthOb— DJHed (@DJHed) October 2, 2024
Dj Hed then took out Richman from his radio mix tweeting,
Glad I got the PSA before I did my radio mix. I now have 2 open slots. What should I play ?— DJHed (@DJHed) October 2, 2024
(From an artist proud to be Hip-Hop)
Richman responded,
I’ll say again, Im thankful for everything. I’m saying I don’t wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I’m a singer. https://t.co/TSggd2rA4K— Tommy Richman (@tommyrichmann) October 2, 2024
To which DJ Hed totally understood, and responded with:
Understood, however there are nuances that can be perceived when statements are made. I don’t believe you have malicious intent but I do believe there is much to be learned about the system that you have entered within this thing we do. I hope it works out for you✊🏾— DJHed (@DJHed) October 2, 2024
(Not sarcasm) https://t.co/g9B06nNPOR
Hed is clearly accusing Tommy of being a culture vulture—a trend many white rappers have been guilty of. This refers to using the language and aesthetics of hip-hop to profit from it while not fully embracing the culture. Tommy later clarified that he meant to say he's not solely a hip-hop artist.
I meant to say I’m not SOLEY a hip hop artist.— Tommy Richman (@tommyrichmann) October 2, 2024
Post Malone faced a similar controversy during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club. Like Tommy, Post has also proclaimed that he’s not a hip-hop artist, but rather a rock/pop artist. This interaction reignited an online debate about whether it’s fair for hip-hop gatekeepers to scrutinize white artists entering a genre pioneered by Black musicians.
Drake’s beef with Metro Boomin has been reignited, thanks to Fashion Nova's new "Drake BBL" costume. Officially named the "BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory - Nude," it features a fake bum for men to wear. The model in the photoshoot is clearly mocking Drake, sporting a "Papi" sweatshirt, multi-colored hair barrettes, and gum wrapper grills.
This outfit is a nod to Drake’s look in his 8AM in Charlotte music video, where he’s seen with a similar style—minus the exaggerated booty. The connection to Metro Boomin comes from his offer of $10k to aspiring producers to remix the "Drake BBL" beat, a jab that followed Drake calling him "lame" during a period where Kendrick Lamar was not only dunking on Drake but also dropping hits that dominated clubs.
The singer and rapper are parting ways after two years and one child together. Despite the breakup, they seem to have a mature outlook on the situation. DDG shared, "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us."
He added, "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other." Interestingly, all the communication so far has come from DDG. While this could be true as Halle may still be processing and grieving, she has yet to make any public statement about the split.
For now, it seems that the couple still cares deeply for each other and plans to focus on co-parenting while starting their new lives as individuals. If this does turn out to be an amicable split, the rest of Hollywood could take notes on how to part ways with intention—without it turning into a public spectacle.
Artem Chigvintsev is pushing back against the domestic violence allegations, claiming that Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella) completely fabricated the accusations that led to his arrest. Nikki detailed these allegations in a restraining order she obtained on Monday.
Artem, however, painted Nikki—the former WWE star—as the aggressor, attributing the breakdown of their marriage to her anger issues. He submitted photos to the court showing injuries to his hand, elbow, and the back of his head, alleging that Nikki caused them.
According to Artem's version of events, the incident occurred while he was cooking breakfast for their 4-year-old son, Matteo. He says Nikki, who was present and stressed about an upcoming Netflix event, started arguing with him over improperly toasting bread. The argument escalated when Nikki began yelling about the food options he had packed in Matteo’s lunchbox.
Artem claims that after this, he went into the living room to help Matteo get ready for school. Nikki followed him and continued to yell, this time over not putting Matteo’s shoes on correctly. She allegedly threw the shoes at Artem and threatened divorce. Artem says he then took Matteo upstairs to remove him from the situation. Nikki followed, trying to force her way into the bedroom as Artem held the door closed.
Artem states that he squeezed out of the doorway to keep Matteo from witnessing the fight, but Nikki pushed her way into the room and allegedly attacked him. He says he tried to defend himself, and the situation escalated into a physical struggle on the floor. Artem called 911, with Nikki allegedly shouting threats in the background, including, "You just ruined my career, and you know it."
In Nikki’s account, she claims Artem tackled her outside Matteo's room when she attempted to enter. Afterward, Artem allegedly pushed her down the hall into their bedroom, where he forced her onto the floor of their bathroom. She claims Artem had his hand on her chest near her sternum, pressing down, and she grabbed at his neck in an attempt to get him off.
When the police arrived, they took both sides of the story, ultimately arresting Artem for domestic violence. According to procedure, if the police had observed injuries on Artem, Nikki would have likely been arrested as well, but she wasn't. The district attorney ultimately declined to press charges against Artem due to insufficient evidence.
Brooks is being sued by his former makeup artist, who alleges that he raped her in a hotel suite. The lawsuit claims the assault was so violent that the victim feared her body would break in two. Brooks had hired this artist after she had worked for years as his wife's makeup artist.
According to the lawsuit, in 2019, Garth took the artist with him to a tribute event for Sam Moore in Los Angeles. When she boarded the private jet, she noticed it was only the two of them traveling, which she found highly unusual. Upon arriving in L.A., she claims that Garth booked only one hotel room for them to share and denied her request for a separate room.
The lawsuit further alleges that Garth later appeared naked in the doorway and dragged her onto a bed in another room, where the assault took place. Afterward, she claims it was "business as usual," and she proceeded to do Garth's hair and makeup for the event. She explains that she was facing financial difficulties and needed the work, which Garth allegedly exploited.
The woman also claims that in 2019, Brooks sexually harassed her while she was waiting to do his makeup. She alleges that Brooks exited the shower naked and erect, then forced her to touch him while telling her explicit things he wanted to do to her. Now she's taking him to court for the alleged assault and inapporpriate behavior.