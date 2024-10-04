5 People Having A Bad Week

The singer and rapper are parting ways after two years and one child together. Despite the breakup, they seem to have a mature outlook on the situation. DDG shared, "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us."

He added, "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other." Interestingly, all the communication so far has come from DDG. While this could be true as Halle may still be processing and grieving, she has yet to make any public statement about the split.

For now, it seems that the couple still cares deeply for each other and plans to focus on co-parenting while starting their new lives as individuals. If this does turn out to be an amicable split, the rest of Hollywood could take notes on how to part ways with intention—without it turning into a public spectacle.