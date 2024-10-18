5 People Having A Bad Week

Earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes Sr. tried to use his son's name to get out of a DWI stop, and the police just released the video. The elder Mahomes told the officers that arresting him would cost the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII, showing just how important he believes he is. His logic seemed to be that news of his arrest would distract his son, the star athlete, and his teammates, preventing them from focusing on the upcoming championship game.

The incident occurred on February 3rd when authorities in Tyler, Texas, pulled over Mahomes Sr. for driving a car with expired registration. Initially, the video shows Mahomes Sr. cooperating with police, remaining polite during the field sobriety test. However, after being placed in handcuffs, he appeared to struggle with the test, though that might have been due to the stress of being cuffed.

He was put into a squad car before pleading with the officers to let him go. Mahomes Sr. said, "My son is getting ready to play in the f%^@cking Super Bowl, okay? Just listen to me. I am not drunk. I promise you. I've had some drinks. But he can't have this right now. Listen, this can't happen." He continued to plead, but police ultimately took him to jail.