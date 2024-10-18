5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping this week ends quicker than usual.
Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday after being pulled over for erratic driving. Police determined he was intoxicated, and upon further search of his vehicle, they discovered he was illegally in possession of a gun. In addition to the DUI and possession charge, Cutler was also arrested for failure to exercise due care and violation of implied consent laws.
Cutler's mugshot looked rough, as if he were a man who had already lived his dreams and was now lost. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released later that night. The circumstances surrounding the arrest remain unclear, but it seems that Cutler's life has been on a downward spiral since his retirement from the NFL in 2017.
Earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes Sr. tried to use his son's name to get out of a DWI stop, and the police just released the video. The elder Mahomes told the officers that arresting him would cost the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII, showing just how important he believes he is. His logic seemed to be that news of his arrest would distract his son, the star athlete, and his teammates, preventing them from focusing on the upcoming championship game.
The incident occurred on February 3rd when authorities in Tyler, Texas, pulled over Mahomes Sr. for driving a car with expired registration. Initially, the video shows Mahomes Sr. cooperating with police, remaining polite during the field sobriety test. However, after being placed in handcuffs, he appeared to struggle with the test, though that might have been due to the stress of being cuffed.
He was put into a squad car before pleading with the officers to let him go. Mahomes Sr. said, "My son is getting ready to play in the f%^@cking Super Bowl, okay? Just listen to me. I am not drunk. I promise you. I've had some drinks. But he can't have this right now. Listen, this can't happen." He continued to plead, but police ultimately took him to jail.
The 54-year-old was released hours later and went on to attend the Super Bowl, where he watched his son win alongside his friends, who didn't seem to care much about his arrest. Patrick Mahomes Jr. may have had a stern talk with his dad, which likely helped calm the rest of Kansas City's players.
Leah Remini and her husband of more than two decades are finalizing their divorce, signing off on their settlement late last week. Now, they just need a judge's approval. Ending a relationship is never easy, but Remini and actor Angelo Pagán seem to have handled it as amicably as possible.
No lawyers were involved in this divorce; they used only a mediator. After nearly 30 years together, the two are now single. The divorce process was swift, as Leah filed just six weeks ago. Leah and Angelo have a daughter, but since she's 20, there are no custody or child support issues to resolve.
Remini views 21 years of marriage as an accomplishment to be proud of. Rather than seeing the marriage as the sole focus, she chooses to reflect on the entirety of their relationship and judge it in that context.
T.I.'s son, King Harris, was arrested this week in Georgia. The rapper's teenage son allegedly almost hit a police cruiser while pulling out of a gas station on Monday, prompting the officer to pull him over. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and ran King's information, discovering that the 19-year-old had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.
King cooperated during the arrest and was taken to DeKalb County Jail, where his mugshot was taken. Two friends were in the car with him, and officers allegedly found two small bags of marijuana. One of King's friends was cited for marijuana possession but was not arrested.
Earlier this year, King made headlines after getting into a public argument with his parents, claiming on Instagram Live that he grew up in the hood. His mugshot, however, seems to portray less of a hardened man and more of a privileged child facing serious trouble for the first time.
A Canadian Olympic snowboarder is being accused of allegedly running a massive and violent drug trafficking operation. Wedding's operation reportedly shipped hundreds of kilos of cocaine and ordered murders in the process, and now he's wanted by the FBI. Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said on Thursday that Wedding and 15 others have been charged in a 16-count indictment.
Wedding allegedly used aliases like "El Jefe," "Giant," and "Public Enemy," and he and his accomplices are accused of conspiring to ship large quantities of cocaine from Colombia to Mexico, through stash houses in the Los Angeles area, before delivering it to couriers who transported it to Canada via semi-trucks.
Wedding is also accused of ordering violent crimes, including the murders of two family members in Ontario, Canada, in retaliation for an intercepted drug shipment passing through Southern California. Additionally, he allegedly ordered another murder over a drug debt. In total, the defendants are accused of possessing around $23-$25 million worth of cocaine. Wedding is now wanted for these alleged crimes.