5 People Having A Bad Week

Denzel was at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday for an event, and while taking pictures outside, he seemed to take offense at an overly excited crowd. Your dad’s favorite actor began firmly scolding the people outside, saying they could wait until he was leaving. Although most of the conversation is inaudible, Denzel basically seemed to be saying, “Calm down, and maybe you’ll get a chance to see me when I’m leaving.”

Washington appeared frustrated with the sense of entitlement some people have when trying to get a picture with him, showing that actors are people, too. Just like your mom, Denzel has no problem calling you out for being a nuisance.

4. LaMelo Ball because he dropped a curse in the middle of a live interview.