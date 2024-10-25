5 People Having A Bad Week

For these 5 Celebs Halloween won't be as spooky as this week.
Denzel was at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday for an event, and while taking pictures outside, he seemed to take offense at an overly excited crowd. Your dad’s favorite actor began firmly scolding the people outside, saying they could wait until he was leaving. Although most of the conversation is inaudible, Denzel basically seemed to be saying, “Calm down, and maybe you’ll get a chance to see me when I’m leaving.”
Washington appeared frustrated with the sense of entitlement some people have when trying to get a picture with him, showing that actors are people, too. Just like your mom, Denzel has no problem calling you out for being a nuisance.
Your little brother’s favorite Fortnite character come to life, LaMelo Ball, delivered an impressive performance in the Charlotte Hornets' season opener and didn’t hold back on his thoughts about former Hornets star Kemba Walker during his postgame interview. Ball made history as the first player in Hornets history to score at least 30 points and dish out over 10 assists in a season opener.
When asked about Kemba Walker after the two shared a dap on the court, Ball responded, “That’s my brother right there.” He added, “Like I said, he gang. I’m gang. We chillin’ all the time. I f%#@ with him, that’s family.”
The interviewer chuckled, knowing what Ball had just done, but Ball was unfazed. To be fair, many people here are just now realizing Charlotte has an NBA franchise, let alone watching them play live.
Kidnappers can breathe a little easier now, as Liam Neeson—the star of Taken and your dad's other favorite actor—is retiring from action films. In an interview with People, Neeson explained, “I’m 72—it has to stop at some stage.” Known for performing his own fight scenes and using a stunt double only for the most dangerous moments, Neeson says it’s just not believable for him to be fighting bad guys in his 70s.
Interestingly, Neeson didn’t step into the action-hero role until Taken debuted in 2008, when your dad was in his early years of fatherhood. Neeson was 56 at the time, but it seems even he isn’t immune to the passage of time. However, he does plan to continue acting—just not in the action genre—as he recently wrapped filming for the Naked Gun reboot.
That kid your brother plays Fortnite with, Lil Xan, was recently ordered to pay a hefty fine for pulling a gun on a man at a gas station back in 2020. On October 23, a judge issued a default judgment against Nicholas “Diego” Leanos, requiring him to pay $27,000 in damages to Anthony Sanchez.
The incident reportedly started when Xan and Sanchez got into a heated debate about rap at an LA 7-Eleven, after Sanchez confronted Xan over his viral comments about Tupac Shakur. Xan allegedly waved a firearm, telling Sanchez to back off and using the n-word several times. Sanchez later filed a lawsuit, claiming he feared for his life, and Xan’s failure to respond led to the default judgment.
Xan is part of a wave of young Gen-Z rappers whose PR campaigns often took shots at the older generations of hip-hop, creating a lot of friction within the music world—and possibly explaining why nobody over the age of 21 knows who Lil Xan is.
Another one of your brother’s Fortnite buddies, Lil Durk, was recently arrested for allegedly being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against fellow rapper Quando Rondo. Durk was reportedly linked to members of the Chicago OTF crew accused of killing Rondo’s cousin.
U.S. Marshals took Durk into custody in Broward County, with his lawyers confirming his arrest and his upcoming appearance in federal court on Friday. Federal authorities claim that Rondo’s cousin was killed in retaliation for the death of rapper King Von in Atlanta. Von was shot during an altercation with Rondo’s associate, Lul Timm, who was initially charged with murder, though the case was later dismissed.