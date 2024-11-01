5 People Having a Bad Week

Malia Obama is eager to establish herself as a self-made success and has decided to drop "Obama" from her name in the credits of a film she directed. According to her father, both Malia and her sister are determined to carve out their own paths without relying on their family name—a challenge, considering that most American children don’t have access to the resources available to a former president’s family.

Using "Malia Ann" as her creative alias, Malia hopes it might distance her work from her famous background. Her debut short film will premiere at Sundance—a remarkable achievement for any filmmaker. She told her father that she wants audiences to judge the film on its own merits, without any preconceived association. However, achieving true anonymity in Hollywood may require more than just a name change.

The "nepo baby" label in Hollywood often brings negative associations, extending beyond names to the access and privileges that help some rise in the industry—a reality Malia appears to be navigating. While she aims to stand on her own, her background undeniably provides opportunities and advantages that most young filmmakers don’t have.