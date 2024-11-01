5 People Having a Bad Week

These 5 Celebs had a spooky Halloween and not in the good way!
Malia Obama is eager to establish herself as a self-made success and has decided to drop "Obama" from her name in the credits of a film she directed. According to her father, both Malia and her sister are determined to carve out their own paths without relying on their family name—a challenge, considering that most American children don’t have access to the resources available to a former president’s family.
Using "Malia Ann" as her creative alias, Malia hopes it might distance her work from her famous background. Her debut short film will premiere at Sundance—a remarkable achievement for any filmmaker. She told her father that she wants audiences to judge the film on its own merits, without any preconceived association. However, achieving true anonymity in Hollywood may require more than just a name change.
The "nepo baby" label in Hollywood often brings negative associations, extending beyond names to the access and privileges that help some rise in the industry—a reality Malia appears to be navigating. While she aims to stand on her own, her background undeniably provides opportunities and advantages that most young filmmakers don’t have.
Keke Palmer recently opened up about her divorce from Darius Jackson, explaining that she felt she had no choice but to involve the courts. She shared that things had spiraled out of control, and seeking legal intervention was the only way to regain stability. Palmer described it as one of the toughest experiences of her life, compounded by the challenges of welcoming their son, Leo, while managing her career and fame.
In her upcoming book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, Palmer delves into these experiences. She reportedly sought temporary restraining orders against Darius, citing instances of domestic and emotional abuse. Despite the difficulties, they ultimately reached an amicable settlement, agreeing to joint custody of Leo.
Palmer acknowledges that the situation wasn’t black-and-white, and she doesn’t want her son to grow up thinking his father is a "monster." She explains that while mistakes were made, they don’t define a person, and she hopes to teach Leo that forgiveness is healthier than harboring grudges.
Zoë Kravitz was spotted out in NYC following her and ex-fiancé Channing Tatum’s decision to cancel their upcoming wedding. Despite the paparazzi’s presence, Kravitz appeared to be in good spirits—at least publicly. She has yet to address the breakup, as it’s likely still too personal and recent for her to discuss publicly.
The situation adds an interesting twist, as both are set to star in the upcoming film Alpha Gang. While they seem to remain on amicable terms, the film’s producers may be holding their breath, anticipating any potential fallout from the breakup. If Channing ends up dropping out, perhaps they could bring in Jonah Hill as a replacement.
Megan has recently admitted she lied to Gayle King about her relationship with Tory Lanez, saying she misled Gayle when she claimed that she and Tory were never intimate. In a new Amazon Prime documentary about her, Megan confesses to hooking up with Tory at least once or twice while drunk.
During a 2022 CBS Mornings interview, Gayle asked Megan about her relationship with Tory in the context of the July 2020 shooting, in which Megan accused Tory of firing a gun in her direction and yelling, "Dance, bitch." A jury later convicted Tory of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, sentencing him to 10 years in prison.
Megan emphasized that her personal relationship with Tory should not factor into whether the shooting was justified. Sources close to Tory note that Megan admitted to their intimate relationship during court proceedings, so this new information isn’t exactly a bombshell.
Kanye just closed on a $35 million mansion and posted on Instagram about his vision to build a self-sustaining city, a project he once aimed to develop in the Middle East but now seems set on creating in Los Angeles. However, Kanye's new neighbors are reportedly skeptical, saying he's delusional if he thinks he can pull this off in their backyard.
To build DROAM, Kanye would need to navigate an intensely complex HOA process and would likely have to acquire significantly more property in the area. His past property ventures have been unpredictable; for example, he bought a mansion in Malibu, gutted it, and eventually sold it for far less than he paid. Neighbors are uncertain about the impact his presence may have on their community.
One neighbor joked that hopefully, Kanye will spend most of his time on vacation. For now, he is still in Tokyo with his wife, Bianca Censori. It seems Kanye might need to warm up the neighborhood—perhaps with a few casseroles—before introducing them to his ambitious plans for a new city.