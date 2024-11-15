5 People Having A Bad Week

Barrymore interviewed Stewart on her talk show, Drew, and asked Martha what makes her feel "soft and gooey," while provocatively putting her finger in her mouth. Stewart responded by repeating the question, saying, "Soft and gooey treatment—it's nice." Barrymore then began pettng Stewart, suggesting it's nice when someone treats you "soft and gooey." Stewart agreed but quickly pushed Barrymore away, saying, "You're the wrong gender."

The two laughed, and the audience seemed to enjoy it, but the interaction came off as a bit cringey. Drew has a tendency to engage in overly familiar behavior with her guests. Last December, she faced some backlash for awkwardly petting Oprah's hand during an interview. While Oprah called it endearing, it didn’t necessarily translate well on camera.

In recent months, Drew has been trying to maintain more personal space with her guests. Perhaps it’s time to take away Drew's couch until she learns to respect boundaries—or she could simply ask her guests beforehand if they’re comfortable with physical touch. Just two suggestions for you, Drew!