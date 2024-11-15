5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping for better fortunes in the back half of November.
Barrymore interviewed Stewart on her talk show, Drew, and asked Martha what makes her feel "soft and gooey," while provocatively putting her finger in her mouth. Stewart responded by repeating the question, saying, "Soft and gooey treatment—it's nice." Barrymore then began pettng Stewart, suggesting it's nice when someone treats you "soft and gooey." Stewart agreed but quickly pushed Barrymore away, saying, "You're the wrong gender."
The two laughed, and the audience seemed to enjoy it, but the interaction came off as a bit cringey. Drew has a tendency to engage in overly familiar behavior with her guests. Last December, she faced some backlash for awkwardly petting Oprah's hand during an interview. While Oprah called it endearing, it didn’t necessarily translate well on camera.
In recent months, Drew has been trying to maintain more personal space with her guests. Perhaps it’s time to take away Drew's couch until she learns to respect boundaries—or she could simply ask her guests beforehand if they’re comfortable with physical touch. Just two suggestions for you, Drew!
Ben Foster is officially ending his marriage to Laura Prepon, as the couple has been estranged and living apart for some time. Foster cited September 9 as their official date of separation. Currently, Laura resides in Tennessee, while Foster is living in Los Angeles.
This announcement confirms earlier reports that the couple had allegedly split months ago. The two first met as teenagers when Laura was starring on That '70s Show. Their friendship turned romantic in 2016, and they welcomed their first child together the following year.
They married in 2020 and later had a second child. Only time will tell if this turns into a messy Hollywood divorce or a more amicable "everything's chill, nobody's crying" situation.
Patrick Mahomes and his teammate—Taylor Swift’s boyfriend—both had their homes burglarized last month. According to police reports, the incidents occurred on October 6 and October 7. While it’s unclear what was stolen from Mahomes’ home, the burglary at Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s residence was reported to authorities on October 8.
Sources suggest the robberies may be part of a larger crime spree in the area. Interestingly, Taylor Swift was in Kansas City at the time of the burglaries. After watching her boyfriend secure a win in a football game, the pair reportedly chose to stay at a hotel instead of returning to his home.
That's why Patrick Mahomes is the GOAT can't believe you all doubted— Ryan Heath (@RyanJ_Heath) November 10, 2024
One of Kanye West's former employees is suing him for alleged lewd conduct involving Bianca Censori during what was supposed to be a work meeting. Murphy Aficionado, a former project manager for Kanye, describes Kanye as a nightmare boss in the lawsuit.
According to the suit, Kanye summoned Aficionado to a Beverly Hills hotel room in November 2022. Aficionado claims that Kanye answered the door shirtless, out of breath, and with his pants unbuttoned. He also alleges that Bianca Censori was topless when Kanye opened the door, making it clear that the two had just been engaging in sexual activity.
Aficionado further claims that during the meeting, Kanye referred to Candace Owens' former lawyer as a "Jewish spy" and instructed him to "Wait here and DO NOT LEAVE" before retreating to another room. From there, Aficionado says he overheard clapping and moaning, indicating Kanye and Censori were having sex again.
About 10 minutes later, Kanye reportedly returned wearing a T-shirt with a swastika on it and asked Aficionado if he liked the shirt. The lawsuit also details another incident a week later, where Aficionado was summoned to a hotel meeting.
Upon arrival, he claims he found Kanye and a famous NFL player wearing towels, preparing for massages. Aficionado alleges that he was subjected to another uncomfortable experience, overhearing Kanye engaging in sexual activity with the masseuse. He claims the NFL player then went into the room and similar noises followed. Aficionado, who was fired last year, is suing Kanye for discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, and failure to pay wages.
Skai Jackson's boyfriend, who is also the father of her unborn child, was arrested for violating his parole just a day after his social media accounts were allegedly hacked. The former Disney Channel star's boyfriend, Deondre Burgin, was taken into custody in Cincinnati on Wednesday following a confrontation with police.
According to Cincinnati police, Burgin had an active juvenile parole violation warrant. When approached by officers, Burgin allegedly tried to flee but fell and injured his cheek during the pursuit. The incident, captured on video, shows officers wrestling with Burgin to restrain him until backup arrived.
Law enforcement reported that Burgin was cited for misdemeanor obstruction of official business and later released. Jackson, who is visibly pregnant with the couple's child, announced her pregnancy in August amidst controversy.
At the time, reports surfaced of an alleged domestic violence incident involving the couple. However, Jackson denied the claims, stating that she and Burgin were in love and excited to welcome their baby together.
skai jackson’s baby daddy is named *checks notes* yerkky yerkky? and she found him *licks finger and turns page* in prison where she was his pen pal? she also *glances at next paragraph* is his second baby mother? oh ok— 🌱 (@BALUCIAGA) November 13, 2024