5 People Having a Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping everyone forgets about their mishaps.
The famous actor admitted on the 'What in the Winkler' podcast noting he had to put a stop to his daughter's reality TV show dream. Zoe said she was almost on the "The Bachelorette" during the ABC show's early days. However, Henry said he intervened for her "protection."
Zoe also almost starred in a different docuseries with another reality TV star named Kim Kardashian. This was before Keeping up with the Kardashians popped off. Zoe along with Kim and another of Zoe's friend's was asked to be on a show called "Quarter Life Crisis." Zoe noted that reality TV was in it's infancy at that time with the only show of that archetype that stuck was Real World.
Zoe met with a rep from VH1 who flew to Los Angeles to do some test filming for the show, but Henry got invovled before anything caught fire. Henry said he told the producer, "It is so lovely that you're here. I can suggest some really good restaurants. My daughter is not doing your show. Ultimately, Zoe dropped her reality TV dreams and went on to pursue teaching which she calls "the best job and what I always wanted to do."
James and his estranged wife, Bonnie Rotten, are embroiled in a contentious divorce, with both accusing each other of abuse. Sandra Bullock's ex-husband, James, has filed for a restraining order against Bonnie following her own divorce filing and request for a restraining order. James is asking the court to prohibit Bonnie from coming within 100 feet of him and their child until a custody hearing is held.
The couple married in 2022, but James claims their relationship was tumultuous from the start. He alleges that, even before their marriage, Bonnie attacked him and attempted to break his finger. He also recounts incidents of alleged abuse, including one where she supposedly poked a hole in his neck with her thumbnail while pregnant.
James further claims that during an argument, Bonnie kicked him from behind as he was leaving their house, causing him to suffer a broken wrist and a dislocated thumb. Additionally, he accuses her of mistreating their pets, alleging that her behavior has influenced their son to mimic acts of aggression toward animals.
Bonnie, meanwhile, has filed a restraining order against James, alleging that he has been physically abusive to her. She claims that he slapped her on one occasion and denies kicking him during the wrist injury incident, asserting instead that she accidentally injured him by slamming a door during an argument. Bonnie also alleges that James responded by punching her in the throat.
James has dismissed Bonnie's restraining order as an attempt to portray him as the abuser, maintaining that he is the real victim in their troubled relationship. Notably, Bonnie has filed for divorce from James twice before—once in 2022—though she did not follow through on those occasions.
Musgraves was performing in Canada when, after the crowd cheered for her home state of Texas, she remarked that her hometown wasn’t something to cheer for. The comment sparked backlash, leaving Musgraves feeling regretful.
In response, she donated $10,000 to a Texas scholarship fund and issued an apology on her Instagram story. She clarified that her remark was a "sarcastic, completely unserious joke," adding, "I really love my Texas roots. Nothing but love, and I truly never meant to offend."
The clip of Musgraves' comments went viral, angering some Texans, particularly in her hometown. In response, the local Golden Sweet Potato Festival created shirts reading, "Golden, Texas: 'Something to Cheer For.'"
Cuba Gooding Jr. responded to the news of Jussie Smollett winning his appeal in court, expressing empathy for what Smollett endured during his legal battles. Following the Illinois State Supreme Court's ruling, Gooding highlighted the unique challenges celebrities face in the justice system, noting the sensationalized treatment they often receive in the public eye.
Gooding remarked that attending court as a celebrity is far more intense than for an ordinary person. He explained that the public scrutiny and immediate reactions to every piece of information released before a case concludes make the experience particularly difficult.
Smollett's conviction was recently overturned after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that Cook County must honor a previous plea agreement made with the actor by prosecutors. Gooding, who has faced his own legal troubles—including multiple allegations of sexual assault and a guilty plea to misdemeanor forcible touching—seemed to draw on personal experience in his comments.
Ellen and her wife, Portia, were at the Cotswolds in England, enjoying a pint at the Farmer's Dog Pub while watching a performance by The Corrs. They were joined by singers Natalie Imbruglia and James Blunt. The couple has been settling into their new surroundings, seemingly leaving the United States following Trump's election victory.
This outing appears to confirm rumors that Ellen and Portia purchased a property in the rural southwest region of England before the U.S. presidential election. Since then, it seems they have decided to fully relocate to England. Currently, the pair still own property in Montecito, California, but they reportedly plan to sell once they settle on an asking price.