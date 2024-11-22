5 People Having a Bad Week

The famous actor admitted on the 'What in the Winkler' podcast noting he had to put a stop to his daughter's reality TV show dream. Zoe said she was almost on the "The Bachelorette" during the ABC show's early days. However, Henry said he intervened for her "protection."

Zoe also almost starred in a different docuseries with another reality TV star named Kim Kardashian. This was before Keeping up with the Kardashians popped off. Zoe along with Kim and another of Zoe's friend's was asked to be on a show called "Quarter Life Crisis." Zoe noted that reality TV was in it's infancy at that time with the only show of that archetype that stuck was Real World.