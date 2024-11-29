5 People Having a Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping the holiday season will take a turn after this rough week.
If your connection to country music is limited to Dolly Parton or Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, you might not be familiar with Niko Moon, but he’s a rising star in the genre. Now, his former PR representative, Zach Teperman, is accusing Moon of breaching their contract by cutting him out of a business deal.
Teperman alleges that the two co-founded the Happy Himalayan Water Company, with Moon handling promotions and Teperman leveraging his industry connections to build the brand. According to Teperman, their collaboration extended to joint decisions on the design and flavor of the water, which presented a choice between plain and mineral-infused options.
As evidence, Teperman has submitted emails in which Moon refers to him as a "partner" when discussing the company with others. However, Teperman claims Moon later removed him from the partnership and pursued business deals independently.
Teperman asserts that he and Moon had agreed he would receive a 10% profit share in the company, increasing annually by 1% to a maximum of 15%. He also says he facilitated retailer deals to get their water on store shelves. Teperman is now seeking $1 million in damages.
Conor McGregor was found liable in the civil trial involving Nikita Ní Lamháin (known as Nikita Hand) and has faced swift consequences, including being dropped by most of his endorsement partners.
The trial determined that McGregor sexually assaulted Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018, and the jury awarded her approximately $257,000 in damages. This civil case followed an earlier decision by Irish prosecutors not to file criminal charges against him.
During the proceedings, Hand testified that McGregor assaulted her following a night of partying, causing her significant physical and emotional trauma. McGregor maintained that the encounter was consensual. Evidence presented included medical reports and witness testimonies that supported Hand's claims. McGregor has announced plans to appeal the verdict.
Boxbollen, a fitness product company, remains the sole brand standing by McGregor. In a statement, the company said:
“We are aware of the recent developments, and while we take such matters seriously, our partnership with him remains unchanged as he has consistently supported our efforts to encourage people of all ages to prioritize their health through exercise and activity.” The 36-year-old expressed regret over his actions in 2018 but continues to insist that the encounter was consensual.
If you’ve been online recently, you might have come across an unusual trigger warning related to the movie Wicked. The warning mentioned discrimination against people with green skin, sparking widespread discussion. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) reviews movies using specific criteria to inform audiences and parents about potentially sensitive content.
For Wicked, the BBFC noted:
“A green-skinned woman is mocked, bullied, and humiliated because of her skin color. A disabled woman in a wheelchair is treated condescendingly by able-bodied people. Talking animals are persecuted in a fantastical society.”
This analysis caused a stir online, with many criticizing it using the hashtag #GoWokeGoBroke. Critics argued the warning about discrimination against green skin—an obviously fictional characteristic—was excessive. In the United States, the film does not include such a trigger warning, and it appears the studio was not involved in the BBFC's decision.
Lil Xan is currently wanted by police after a video surfaced showing him punching and kicking a man during a show in Boston last week. The incident occurred while the rapper was on stage, attempting to energize the crowd.
In the video, a man appears to flip Xan off, prompting Xan to raise his microphone and swing it at the man. The blow causes the man to stumble and fall. As he gets back on his feet, Xan kicks him before others step in to prevent further assault.
The video is brief, leaving it unclear whether an altercation between the two occurred before the recording began. Security personnel stated they attempted to detain Xan following the incident, but he fled before they could intervene. Authorities were called to the scene and were informed that the attack appeared to be unprovoked.
The victim declined medical attention, but police reported being told that Xan also assaulted two other individuals while leaving the club. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are actively searching for the rapper.
Alabama A&M football player Medrick Burnett Jr. is alive despite an earlier announcement from his university mistakenly reporting his passing at 20 years old. Burnett suffered a severe head injury during the Magic City Classic game on October 26, 2024.
The injury resulted from a head-to-head collision, causing significant trauma, including multiple brain bleeds and swelling. After spending two days in critical condition in the ICU, he underwent a craniotomy—a last-resort procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.
After the premature announcement, Alabama A&M issued a retraction, stating:
"We retract the news of the passing of Medrick Burnett Jr., initially shared by an immediate family member on Tuesday evening. Our staff acted in accordance with the wishes of the family member to inform the A&M community and beyond of this unfortunate occurrence."
The university added: "Upon hearing from a representative at UAB Hospital this afternoon, we learned that Medrick remains alive. We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information, but we are overjoyed to learn that Medrick is in stable condition." Burnett's sister, Dominece James, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her brother's recovery. The entire community hopes for Medrick's full and speedy recovery.