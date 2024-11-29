5 People Having a Bad Week

If your connection to country music is limited to Dolly Parton or Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, you might not be familiar with Niko Moon, but he’s a rising star in the genre. Now, his former PR representative, Zach Teperman, is accusing Moon of breaching their contract by cutting him out of a business deal.

Teperman alleges that the two co-founded the Happy Himalayan Water Company, with Moon handling promotions and Teperman leveraging his industry connections to build the brand. According to Teperman, their collaboration extended to joint decisions on the design and flavor of the water, which presented a choice between plain and mineral-infused options.

As evidence, Teperman has submitted emails in which Moon refers to him as a "partner" when discussing the company with others. However, Teperman claims Moon later removed him from the partnership and pursued business deals independently.

Teperman asserts that he and Moon had agreed he would receive a 10% profit share in the company, increasing annually by 1% to a maximum of 15%. He also says he facilitated retailer deals to get their water on store shelves. Teperman is now seeking $1 million in damages.